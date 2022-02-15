Submit Release
SHEIN CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF SHEIN X DESIGN INCUBATOR PROGRAM

AUSTRALIA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHEIN, an online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, recently marked the first anniversary of its fashion incubator, SHEIN X. The program aims to discover and empower indie designers by showcasing their talent to millions of SHEIN fans worldwide. Since launching in early 2021, SHEIN X has partnered with 1,442 designers and artists from over 20 countries. SHEIN expects the number to grow to over 3,000 this year.

In its first year, SHEIN X has partnered with 37 designers and artists from Australia including Stella Chan, Brydie Rae Farrell, Nicole Candeloro and Ishara Gamage. Australian Artist and Retro Illustrator Steven Rhodes was the top selling SHEIN X artist in the whole program.

While SHEIN helps with production and sales, each designer retains ownership of their designs and receives a percentage of the profit. The SHEIN X program has paid over $1.5 million to designers and artists throughout its inaugural year.

Core to the SHEIN X program is ensuring diversity among designers, playing a small but important role in fostering a fashion industry that reflects the diversity of its shoppers. Throughout the coming year, the brand will be showcasing many of these designers and artists.

SHEIN X empowers emerging fashion designers and artists by providing the opportunity to partner with SHEIN and take their designs and brands to new heights. SHEIN provides these creatives with tools, marketing, manufacturing, and operational and financial support, so they can focus on what they love—creating fashion and art—while SHEIN helps them turn their designs into a business.

ABOUT SHEIN

Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a leading global online retailer with operations in Guangzhou, Singapore and Los Angeles, along with other key markets. SHEIN reaches consumers across more than 150 countries and regions around the world. We place a premium on choice, delivering more than 6,000 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily with more than 600,000 items available. Our mission is to help people express their individuality through the latest trends that are accessible and affordable. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at au.shein.com, instagram.com/shein_au

