Kat Trevino, Artist, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Art Illustrator- 2022”

“We're honored to include Kat Trevino into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kat Trevino, acclaimed artist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Art Illustrator- 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Kat Trevino into our BoLAA family."

Kat Trevino is an astounding artist and started doing art in her childhood years. From there, the first award she won was from the R.I.F. the Nation’s leading literacy program at 9 years old. She has subsequently explored a variety of artistic genres, including glass, photography, computer graphics, painting, sculpture, and writing. She has had material published since she was in her late teens, including four anthologies and three novels, one of which is a children's story.

Her work has been shown in a number of locations all over the world. Her artwork has been shown in about 18 exhibits. One of the locations was London at the Boomer Gallery on the London Bridge Tower which had a lot of success. Some recent things she has done are creating the cover of MVIBE ART Magazin, featured in the December 2021 issue of the UK's Art Hole Magazine, and the cover of the magazine 'Arts of Poetry'.

​

She runs Kattworks, a studio where she showcases her work on a regular basis and freelancers for a variety of customers in various industries. Businesses, governments, educational boards, and celebrities are among her clients. She has been teaching art and mentoring for the past 5 years. She teaches techniques, different mediums, and art history, exposing her pupils to the whole spectrum of the art world while concentrating on their own strengths.

