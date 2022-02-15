Council Meets on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. to Commemorate Black History Month and Receive Updates on Public Health

MARYLAND, February 15 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 14, 2022

Also on Feb. 15: Appointment to the Board of Appeals; vote expected on zoning measures to expedite and expand biohealth facilities and legislation to establish a new Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, improve pedestrian safety after winter storms, expand County-financed construction contracts subject to the prevailing wage, create a new Animal Services Advisory Committee and more

The Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with the Council's annual Black History Month Commemoration focused on Black health and wellness. The commemoration will include a video segment highlighting the work of community leaders, who have made a positive impact on the health and wellness of Montgomery County, and a proclamation presentation. Then, Council President Albornoz and the full Council will present a proclamation recognizing Linda Herman for her years of service as executive director of the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plan. Councilmember Jawando also will present a proclamation recognizing Library Lovers Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Updates from County Government and Montgomery County Public Schools - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Health Planning

Update: Sitting as the Board of Health, the Council will receive an update on the County’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery and vaccination efforts. The update will include information from Montgomery County Public Schools about case data, vaccinations, quarantine and testing programs. In addition, an update will be provided on the status of virtual learning for schools and for individual students.

Those expected to provide information include Dr. Raymond Crowel, director, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); James Bridgers, acting chief health officer, DHHS; Dr. Earl Stoddard, assistant chief administrative officer, Montgomery County Government; Sean O’Donnell, program administrator, Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, DHHS; James D’Andrea, chief of staff, Office of the Superintendent, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); Heather Dublinske, coordinator, Student Welfare and Compliance, MCPS and Stephanie Iszard, coordinator, Student Health and Wellness. Join the conversation with #COVID-19.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 21-09, Office and Professional - Biohealth Priority Campus

Review and vote expected: The Council will review and is expected to vote on ZTA 21-09, which would create a streamlined regulatory process for biohealth facilities. The ZTA creates a new definition for a Biohealth Priority Campus that includes life sciences, research and development or medical, scientific manufacturing and production. The goal of the measure is to continue to build the County’s reputation as a leader in biotechnology by attracting and retaining biohelath facilities in Montgomery County.

The ZTA would accelerate the regulatory process for biohealth facilities of 150,000 square feet or more and for existing biohealth facilities already located in the County that are expanding by 50,000 square feet or more. The zoning measure also enables Biohealth Priority Campuses to locate in the commercial, residential and employment office areas of the county and near Metro and Purple Line stations in opportunity zone or a half mile from a planned or existing Bus Rapid Transit route.

The lead sponsor is Councilmember Friedson. All other Councilmembers are cosponsors.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Casey Anderson, chair, Montgomery County Planning Board; Gwen Wright, director, Planning Department; Robert Kronenberg, deputy director, Planning Department; Jason Sartori, chief, Countywide Planning and Policy, Planning Department; Benjamin Berbert, planner coordinator, Countywide Planning and Policy, Planning Department; Ehsan Motazedi, deputy director, Department of Permitting Services (DPS); Victor Salazar, division chief, Zoning, Well and Septic and Code Compliance, DPS; and Patricia Wolford, zoning manager, Division of Zoning, Well and Septic and Code Compliance, DPS.

Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 21-02, Administrative Subdivision - Biohealth Priority Campus

Review and vote expected: The Council will review and is expected to vote on Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 21-02, which would allow the Planning Director to approve an administrative subdivision plan for biohealth facilities under an expedited process.

This is an accompanying SRA to ZTA 21-09, which was introduced by Councilmember Friedson, and would create a streamlined regulatory process for biohealth facilities. Without an accompanying SRA, a biohealth priority campus would be subject to the preliminary plan of subdivision, which takes additional time and may conflict with the expedited process created for this use by ZTA 21-09.

The lead sponsor is Councilmember Friedson. Council President Hucker is a cosponsor of the legislation.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Casey Anderson, chair, Montgomery County Planning Board; Gwen Wright, director, Planning Department; Robert Kronenberg, deputy director, Planning Department; Jason Sartori, chief, Countywide Planning and Policy, Planning Department; and Benjamin Berbert, planner coordinator, Countywide Planning and Policy, Planning Department.

Appointment to the Board of Appeals

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote to appoint a new member to the Board of Appeals to replace Mary Gonzales for a partial term set to expire in September 2023. The Council advertised to fill the vacancy in Nov. 2021 after Gonzales indicated her intent to resign from the Board. Interviews were conducted on Feb. 1, 2022 with three candidates including William England, Seth Grimes and Roberto Pinero.

By law, no more than three members of the board may be from the same political party. This position can be filled by a Democrat, a Republican, a voter who is unaffiliated with a party, or a voter who is a member of another party officially recognized by the Board of Elections. The current members of the Board include Chair John Pentecost (Democrat), Bruce Goldensohn (Republican), Richard Melnick (Unaffiliated) and Caryn Hines (Democrat).

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services - $5,403,397 for Immunization and Vaccines for Children Grant

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a more than $5.4 million Special Appropriation to the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget for the Department of Health and Human Services’ Immunization and Vaccine for Children Grant. The appropriation will be used to fund activities that will improve access to COVID-19 vaccines for children and strengthen community-based partnerships to reach disproportionately affected populations.

Vaccination is a proven way to reduce the impacts of COVID-19 and protect the public health.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for March 1.

Declaration of No Further Need – Disposition of Hollywood Branch Parcel

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a Declaration of No Further Need to transfer a 12.8-acre parcel of County property known as the Hollywood Branch Parcel located at 0 Laurie Drive in Silver Spring, Maryland 20904 to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). The parcel currently sits between two Commission-owned properties, which are located near the Paint Branch Stream Valley Park and are currently used as a conservation area.

County and Commission staff determined that the parcel was not included in a 1972 agreement that allows the Commission to manage County-owned properties as parklands. Given its current and future intended use as a conservation area, the County Executive is recommending a direct transfer at nominal value of the parcel to the Commission. The Commission intends to incorporate the parcel into its nearby Paint Branch Stream Valley Park and to continue its use as a conservation area.

Introduction/Action of Resolution to Amend the FY22 Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Government, Resolution 19-872, Section G, Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Contract Award Status: Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth, and Families, Inc.

Introduction and vote: The Council will introduce and is expected to vote on a resolution to increase the award to the Collaboration Council for the youth drop-in center and youth development program from $206,000 to $317,000. No new appropriation is required.

The funds will be used to renovate the new leased facility in Silver Spring. The Collaboration Council and Montgomery County have been working to establish a youth drop-in center to promote youth engagement, access to care, build equitable opportunities and help youth transition to successful adulthood.

Declaration of No Further Need - Disposition of a portion of Warner Circle Special Park

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a declaration of no further need to dispose of a portion of the County property at Warner Circle Special Park, totaling 4.5 acres, located at 10231 Carroll Place in Kensington, Maryland. M-NCPPC has managed and maintained the property since 1979 under an agreement with the County. The property is protected under a historical preservation easement within the Kensington Historic District and is listed on both the Montgomery County Master Plan for Historic Preservation and the National Register of Historic Places. The join GO and PHED Committee voted unanimously to approve this disposition on Feb.10, 2022.

The disposition is in the form of the sale and renovation to the buyer, Karl Voglmayr, of two historic structures on the site Warner Circle Manor and Carriage House into fifteen market-rate for-sale condominium residences and a public use space. The park grounds will remain owned by the County and managed by M-NCPPC. The buyer will establish a Maryland-registered limited liability company to undertake the renovation and development of the site.

Resolution to extend time until December 31, 2022, for Council action on Bill 7-21, Police School Resource Officer Building Positive Law Enforcement Relationships Within Schools (BPLERS)

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to extend time until Dec. 31, 2022, for Council action on Bill 7-21, Police School Resource Officer Building Positive Law Enforcement Relationships Within Schools (BPLERS). Bill 7-21 was introduced by lead sponsors Councilmembers Rice and Katz on Feb. 2, 2021. A public hearing on Bill 7-21 was held on March 4, 2021. Unless extended by the Council under Council Rule 6(f), the bill will expire on August 2, 2022.

Bill 7-21 would authorize the chief of police to assign a law enforcement officer to work as a school resource officer in a Montgomery County Public School upon the request of the superintendent of schools; require enhanced training for a school resource officer; and require the County to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Montgomery County Public Schools governing the assignment of a school resource officers.

Resolution to create the Biohealth Opportunity Zone Incentive Program: grants to attract Biohealth Priority Campuses in County Opportunity Zones

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmembers Friedson and Navarro will introduce a resolution to create the Biohealth Opportunity Zone Incentive Program, which would create a supplemental program in the Economic Development Fund (EDF) to provide a two-to-one MOVE Program grant match for any Biohealth Priority Campus, as defined in ZTA 21-09, which locates in a County Opportunity Zone. All other Councilmembers are cosponsors.

Virtual Brown Bag Lunch Discussion on Anti-Hate with Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American Jewish Committee (AJC), and the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC)

Recess: The Council will host a virtual brown bag lunch discussion with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC). This meeting will be televised on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services - Supplemental Nutrition Grant Funding (HDC5), $432,014

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on a $432,014 Supplemental Appropriation for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to support the County’s COVID-19 response efforts through supplemental the Senior Nutrition Program. The appropriation will be used to provide meals to eligible seniors while a federal major disaster declaration is in effect.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the County shifted from providing senior meals through congregate settings to home delivered meals. However, the County is now returning to pre-pandemic operations. These funds will be used to provide both congregate and home delivered meals.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure – Use Standards

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Riemer will introduce ZTA 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure – Use Standards, which would change the current setback for an antenna on existing structures from the current 60 feet to 30 feet, so that these antennas are treated similarly to telecommunications towers.

In July 2021, the Council adopted ZTA 19-07, Telecommunications Towers – Limited Use, which revised the standards for telecommunications towers allowed as a limited or conditional use and generally amended the use requirements. ZTA 19-07 did not make any changes to antennas on existing structures, which is a different use in the Zoning Ordinance with separate provisions. Relevant to ZTA 22-01, the setback for a telecommunications tower in the Agricultural, Rural Residential, and Residential Zones was reduced to 30 feet.

A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing on the Planning Board draft of the Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has committed $360 million of funds in support of one or more new transit lines in the I-270 Corridor and the Council’s decision on the plan will inform the decision as to how the $360 million will be used.

A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee is tentatively scheduled to review the plan on Feb. 28, 2022.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Casey Anderson, chair, Planning Board; Gwen Wright, Director, Planning Department; Carrie Sanders, chief, Midcounty Planning, Planning Department; Jason Sartori, chief, Countywide Planning, Planning Department; Jessica McVary, master planner and supervisor, Midcounty Planning; and Jesse Cohn McGowan, project manager, Countywide Planning.

Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring and Adjacent Communities Plan

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing on the on the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and public spaces, environmental resiliency, community facilities and historic resources.

A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee is tentatively scheduled to review the plan on March 7, 2022.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Casey Anderson, chair, Planning Board; Gwen Wright, Director, Planning Department; Elza Hisel-McCoy, chief, DownCounty Planning Atara Margolies, Planner III, DownCounty Planning; and Larissa Klevan, master plan supervisor, Down County Planning.

Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan

Review: The Council will hold its first meeting to review the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan, which contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to current the General Plan for the County. It sets a vision for the county and encompasses broad, county-wide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources.

Leading up to this meeting, the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Planning Board Draft. was transmitted to the Council on April 13, 2021. Two public hearings were held on June 17 and June 29, 2021. Then, the Planning, Housing, and Economic Development (PHED) Committee held nine meetings to review the Draft Plan. The Committee completed its review on Oct. 25, incorporating its recommended changes into a PHED Committee Draft of the Plan. The PHED Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050 will be the basis for this Council discussion. Before beginning its work, the Council held two listening sessions with close to 150 speakers and the five Regional Service Center Advisory Boards hosted discussions about Thrive at their January meetings.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Casey Anderson, chair, Planning Board; Gwen Wright, Director, Planning Department; Tanya Stern, deputy director, Planning Department; Khalid Afzal, special projects manager, Planning Department; and Caroline McCarthy, chief, research and strategic projects, Planning Department.

Bill 4-22, Human Rights and Civil Liberties – Public Accommodations – Gender Inclusive Restroom

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmember Katz and Council Vice President Glass will introduce Bill 4-22, Human Rights and Civil Liberties – Public Accommodations – Gender Inclusive Restrooms, which requires gender-inclusive restrooms in certain places of public accommodation and County owned buildings and generally amends the law regarding prohibited discrimination in public accommodations. Councilmembers Jawando and Friedson are cosponsors.

The purpose of Bill 4-22 is to increase accessibility for anyone to use a single-user restroom regardless of gender, gender identity, or expression and benefit people with disabilities who have caregivers of different gender or parents with children of different gender who may require assistance using a public restroom. The goals of this bill include helping to decrease barriers, encourage full community inclusion and strengthen dignity and personal safety.

Bill 9-21, Streets and Roads - Sidewalk Snow Removal - Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 9-21, which would define certain terms relating to sidewalks, establish an exception to the requirements for removal of snow and ice on private property and require removal of snow and ice by the County from certain sidewalks and paths. The lead sponsor of the bill is Council Vice President Evan Glass. Councilmembers Riemer, Katz, Hucker and Navarro are cosponsors.

The purpose of this bill is to increase safe access and passage for pedestrians. After major winter storms, certain sidewalks in the County become impassable because state and County snowplows deposit large amounts of snow on the sidewalks. Sidewalks blocked by accumulated snow presents a public safety hazard and impede access to bus stops, metro stations, health-facilities, retail stores and places of employment.

The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Emil Wolanin, director, Department of Transportation (DOT) and Richard Dorsey, chief, Division of Highway Services.

Bill 35-21, Prevailing Wage Requirements - Construction Contracts - Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 35-21, Prevailing Wage Requirements - Construction Contracts – Amendments, which would amend definitions related to construction and the prevailing wage threshold. The lead sponsors of the bill are Councilmembers Hucker and Jawando. Council President Albornoz and Vice President Glass and Councilmembers Rice, Katz, Riemer and Navarro are cosponsors. The Government Operation and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

Prevailing wage laws require that wages for County funded construction projects be calculated to reflect local wages for similar jobs. The purpose of Bill 35-21 is to expand the applicability of the County’s prevailing wage law to include a County financed construction contract with a value of $250,000. This change would align the County with recently passed state prevailing wage law regarding the contract threshold limit. In addition, the bill would apply prevailing wage requirements to certain public-private partnerships, require construction contracts to include a local hiring requirement and specify violations of the local hiring mandate.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Ash Shetty, director, Office of Procurement; Grace Denno, manager, Office of Procurement; Megan Greene, associate, Office of the County Attorney; Aseem Nigam, director, Department of Housing and Community Affairs; Dennis Hetman, fiscal manager, Department of Finance; and Derrick Hagan, fiscal and policy analyst, Office of Management and Budget.

Bill 37-21, Animal Control – Animal Services Advisory Committee - Established

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 37-21, Animal Control – Animal Services Advisory Committee – Established, which would establish a new County Animal Services Advisory Committee to improve operations of the County Office of Animal Services (OAS). The lead sponsor is Council President Albornoz. Councilmembers Navarro, Hucker, Katz, Jawando, Rice and Riemer and Council Vice President Glass are cosponsors.

The proposed committee would have 11 voting members representing different stakeholders and three non-voting ex officio members from OAS. All Committee members would be appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the Council. The committee would work with OAS to advise the Executive and the Council on issues related to animal care and welfare, rescue, fostering and adoption, population control, disease and bite prevention, public education about wildlife, best practices and volunteer recruitment for the County animal shelter and the operation of OAS.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee unanimously recommended approval of the bill with amendments to specify that representatives from MCPAW, Second Chance Wildlife Center, and the Montgomery County Cat Coalition should be appointed to the Committee so long as those organizations continue to operate in the County.

Bill 42-21, Child Care - Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity Established

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 42-21, Child Care – Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity – Established, which would designate a nonprofit corporation focused on access, equity and inclusion in early care and education programs while helping the sector recover from challenges caused by the pandemic. The lead sponsors of Bill 42-21 are Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Navarro and Rice. All other Councilmembers are cosponsors.

The County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity will also improve the availability of affordable quality early care and education in the County. High-quality and affordable early child care and education is an essential service for the well-being and future of children and families, as well as employers. The group would serve as a neutral convener of all major stakeholders to develop a community consensus for the County's early childhood education sector and must adopt and implement a racial equity and social justice policy consistent with the County's policy.

Bill 42-21 builds upon the Montgomery County Early Care and Education Initiative (ECEI), which was spearheaded in 2019 by Councilmember Navarro, then serving as Council president, and County Executive Elrich, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery College. This four-year action plan earmarked $7 million in funding to expand quality early care and educational opportunities for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

The joint Education and Culture (E&C) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

Expedited Bill 45-21, Elections - Public Campaign Financing – Restrictions

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 45-21, Elections – Public Campaign Financing – Restrictions, which would amend the County’s public campaign finance law to permit certain limited in-kind donations, equivalent to $10,000 or less, from state or County central committees to publicly financed candidates. The lead sponsors are Council Vice President Glass, Councilmembers Katz and Riemer and Council President Albornoz. Councilmembers Navarro, Rice and Hucker are cosponsors.

The purpose of the bill is to permit the central committees to display or distribute the literature of publicly financed candidates under certain conditions. Currently, the central committees are precluded from displaying or distributing literature for publicly financed candidates.

The Government Operation and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council and committees are meeting via Zoom because of ongoing construction and technology upgrades in the Council's Hearing Room and the inability to conduct meetings in a socially distant way in other areas of the Council Office Building with television broadcast capacity. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.

The virtual Council and committee meetings will be streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.

Release ID: 22-068 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884