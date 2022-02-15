Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:06 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. A short time later, members learned there were two adult male victims located in Prince George’s County. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old William Antonio Conyers, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

###