Suspect Sought in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses: 200 Block of 56th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses that occurred on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the 200 block of 56th Place, Northeast.

At approximately 12:13 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded money from the victim. The victim resisted and the suspect shot at the victim multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photo below: https://youtu.be/xs-FQLJSuGw

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.