PARIS, FRANCE, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- World's First Sologamist Wedding in the Metaverse On Valentine's Day 2022, 32-year-old French visual artist, Éva Ostrowska, became the first person to marry herself in the metaverse. In celebration of Love 3.0, her description of relationships in the digital era, Ostrowska launched NFTs commemorating the first sologamist wedding to take place virtually.On Valentine's Day, artist Éva Ostrowska donned her virtual reality headset to enter the online metaverse as a 3D virtual character and conducted the first sologamist wedding there. In the main venue of the famous Decentraland metaverse, Genesis Plaza, Ostrowska married herself before a virtual crowd of strangers using traditional wedding vows of loving, honoring and cherishing, for better or worse, 'til death do they part.Also like a traditional marriage, following the ceremony Ostrowska celebrated her solo wedding with a party held in a club in Decentraland where she danced with other people in virtual reality, including a giant dog character representing the symbol of the cryptocurrency DogeCoin.In honor of her groundbreaking metaverse wedding, Ostrowska minted her real-life wedding dress and ring digitally as collectible NFTs on the OpenSea marketplace.Sologamy is the marriage of a person to themselves. Sologamist weddings have no official or legal standing but are symbolic ceremonies committing to valuing oneself. In 2016 at the Lourdes grotto in the South of France, Ostrowska married herself in celebration of self-victory following her fiancé's infidelity. She then chose Valentine's Day as the appropriate time to renew her vows to herself. This time the wedding took place in the metaverse in recognition of Love 3.0, her expression for the dynamics of how the internet and electronic communication have changed the way that people express love, commit and build relationships.Ostrowska's sologamist wedding was conducted as a message of hope to people suffering from loneliness or heartbreak. She says, "To everyone who feels lonely and afraid to love, I want to spread a message of love. You are not alone; we can be Alone Together."Éva Ostrowska is an artist who works in mixed media, including ancient techniques such as weaving and knitting, to depict modern digital realities. Her work offers critiques on social dynamics and romantic relationships using a raw and unapologetic combination of humor, sarcasm, and irony. A fine art graduate from L’Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Bordeaux and the Sorbonne University in Paris, her work has featured in international publications and exhibitions and is held in both private and public collections, including the private library collection of Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. Find her online at evaostrowska.com, Instagram @evaostrowska, Twitter @eva_ostrowska

