Taking NFT Utility To The Next Level: DaoBnB Offers Up to 12 Nights Free in Rental Units Across the US

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who else has seen entrepreneurs making 6-7 figures or more as AirBnB hosts? It's quickly becoming one of the easiest ways to generate consistent, almost passive income. You've probably seen videos and ads from Airbnb "gurus" about the insane, nearly passive income potential of successful AirBnBs. But finding, furnishing, and running them isn't as simple as it seems. It requires a ton of time, capital, and marketing skills most people don't have.

Our team at DAOBnB sees this as an invitation to combine NFTs and AirBnBs. We thought, "Instead of making people run their own AirBnBs… Why not find the units, acquire them, and run the business, while allowing holders to own a portion of 500+ units with our NFTs and reap the rewards with us? What if their NFT’s value increased as the business grew and they didn't have to do anything?" This is the opportunity.

DAOBnB is a collection of 9,100 NFTs that provides holders the ability to build passive income and get free night stays in successful BnBs. The NFTs will be backed by 500+ short-term rental units acquired, furnished, and managed by the DAOBnB Team.

DaoBnB’s main focus is building long-term, hands-off rewards for its community. This is why each holder will receive free nights in the project's holdings. In addition, holders will get to vote and influence the project's direction through its $DAObnb token, launching in early 2022. This makes DaoBnB one of the first NFT projects to offer actual, real-world utility to its holders.

DaoBnB is set to deliver a product that goes beyond income and provides holders with genuine value that will only grow as the business does. You still have time to get on the project's whitelist and be one of the first to join!

About DAO BnB

DAO BnB is reimagining the short-term rental industry. Thousands of members are coming together to crowdfund vacation rentals. Holders will receive exclusive benefits such as free nights.

The DAOBnB team has a proven track record of success in NFTs and AirBnBs. The Web3 team has already launched and sold out an NFT project, Primate Social Society. The team acquiring the AirBnB units, Bryce and Michael, successfully acquire and manage an extensive portfolio.

They’re combining forces to reimagine the short-term rental market as well as be pioneers in illustrating real-world applications of NFTs.

Connect with DaoBnB

Website | Discord | Twitter

