New Meme Cat Token Project PUSSYCAT Launches with Aspiring Goals
EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than three months, Pussycat a new cryptocurrency project has already grown to over 1,397 holders and has seen steadily increasing volume. The current market cap shows a support line around $500,000 with a total supply of 224,237 billion tokens, making the current price per token $0.000000002599. A total of 5,459,415,957,086 tokens have been permanently removed from circulation and burned which represents 2.39% of total supply.
Pussycat token has already achieved listing on Coin Market Cap and will soon be listed on Coin Gecko. The developers have been actively marketing since the first day of launch by purchasing advertising space on major cryptocurrency websites, contacting influencers, and employing push notes. The PancakeSwap liquidity has been locked for a minimum of ten years and soon the ownership of the token contract will be renounced. An audit by Valid Proof has been successfully completed and Pussycat passed with flying colours, and the full report is available for viewing online.
Benefits to PUSSYCAT Holders
Pussycat uses a static fee reward system, which means that a portion of the fees generated from transactions made with $PUSS tokens, are redistributed back to the community. In fact a total of 6% of the fees are redistributed back to the community; 3% is added to the PancakeSwap liquidity pool, and another 3% is set aside for redistribution among token holders. As a result, the value of these tokens is self-generating and aims to promote a ‘hold and earn’ culture, providing passive income for investors and reducing selling pressure. However users will only start to receive the reflection rewards after “HOLDING” for a minimum of 2 months.
Exciting Things Happening
On 18th of February, the team will be releasing their own Decentralized Automatic Market Maker Exchange known as PussySwap. This will be a place for the community to swap tokens on the Binance Smart Chain for a fraction of the cost of big brother Exchanges such as Uniswap on Ethereum blockchain. Another big milestone in the Roadmap for February is the launch of an Initial NFT Offering (INO) of 2000 rare pieces of digital artwork. Initial NFT offering involves offering a set of first generation NFTs, or genesis NFTs, known lovingly as PrideCatz. These NFTs will be collectible, packed full of owner benefits, sold on a first come first served basis, and only available for a limited period. No two PrideCatz are the same. Each of the 2000 available are unique. Some PrideCatz will be rarer than others, but each has its own distinguishable characteristics.
Where to Purchase PUSSYCAT
PUSSYCAT is available for purchase using MetaMask or TrustWallet by swapping BNB tokens on the Binance Smart Chain through Pancake Swap, or by connecting your wallet to PooCoin. After the 19th February 2022, Pussycat will also be available for purchase on PussySwap DEX as well.
Company Name and Product are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Company Name in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
For more information:
Telegram: https://t.me/pussycat_coin/
Website: https://pussycat.ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptopussydoc
Discord: https://discord.gg/K99mvqMu5R/
Michelle du Plessis (CEO)
Pussycat token has already achieved listing on Coin Market Cap and will soon be listed on Coin Gecko. The developers have been actively marketing since the first day of launch by purchasing advertising space on major cryptocurrency websites, contacting influencers, and employing push notes. The PancakeSwap liquidity has been locked for a minimum of ten years and soon the ownership of the token contract will be renounced. An audit by Valid Proof has been successfully completed and Pussycat passed with flying colours, and the full report is available for viewing online.
Benefits to PUSSYCAT Holders
Pussycat uses a static fee reward system, which means that a portion of the fees generated from transactions made with $PUSS tokens, are redistributed back to the community. In fact a total of 6% of the fees are redistributed back to the community; 3% is added to the PancakeSwap liquidity pool, and another 3% is set aside for redistribution among token holders. As a result, the value of these tokens is self-generating and aims to promote a ‘hold and earn’ culture, providing passive income for investors and reducing selling pressure. However users will only start to receive the reflection rewards after “HOLDING” for a minimum of 2 months.
Exciting Things Happening
On 18th of February, the team will be releasing their own Decentralized Automatic Market Maker Exchange known as PussySwap. This will be a place for the community to swap tokens on the Binance Smart Chain for a fraction of the cost of big brother Exchanges such as Uniswap on Ethereum blockchain. Another big milestone in the Roadmap for February is the launch of an Initial NFT Offering (INO) of 2000 rare pieces of digital artwork. Initial NFT offering involves offering a set of first generation NFTs, or genesis NFTs, known lovingly as PrideCatz. These NFTs will be collectible, packed full of owner benefits, sold on a first come first served basis, and only available for a limited period. No two PrideCatz are the same. Each of the 2000 available are unique. Some PrideCatz will be rarer than others, but each has its own distinguishable characteristics.
Where to Purchase PUSSYCAT
PUSSYCAT is available for purchase using MetaMask or TrustWallet by swapping BNB tokens on the Binance Smart Chain through Pancake Swap, or by connecting your wallet to PooCoin. After the 19th February 2022, Pussycat will also be available for purchase on PussySwap DEX as well.
Company Name and Product are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Company Name in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
For more information:
Telegram: https://t.me/pussycat_coin/
Website: https://pussycat.ai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptopussydoc
Discord: https://discord.gg/K99mvqMu5R/
Michelle du Plessis (CEO)
PussyCat
email us here