Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Construction Feb. 13-18

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for Feb. 13-18 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

EAST FOURTH STREET LANE REDUCTIONS East Fourth Street reduced to one lane between Sixth Street and Galletti Way weekdays 24/7 Feb. 14-25 as crews construct a new bridge deck over East Fourth Street. Business access will be maintained. Pedestrian access will be maintained at most times, with brief temporary detours for equipment mobilization.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane closed overnight between Kuenzli Street and Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Feb. 13-18.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed from 8 p.m-6 a.m. nightly. Feb. 13-18.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Feb. 13-18. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

For additional information, please visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts.

