Maine Teachers and School Staff Highlighted on News Center Maine as part of 2022 #LoveTeaching and #LoveSchoolStaff Campaign

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and News Center Maine have partnered on a two-week campaign to highlight the amazing work of Maine teachers and school staff. This marks the second year in a row for the partnership, with News Center Maine airing video clips of people working in Maine schools, talking about where they work and why they love what they do.

Starting on Valentine’s Day, the first day of the national #LoveTeaching campaign, and running through February 27th, the videos feature Maine’s education workforce in all regions of Maine working in the many different roles in Maine’s schools. Video messages from teachers will air on News Center Maine’s morning and evening news shows from February 14th – 20th and video messages from school staff videos will air the week of February 21st – 27th.

“Teachers and school staff do heroic work each and every day to teach, nurture, feed, transport, coach, and support our young people,” said Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “And they’ve overcome enormous challenges throughout the pandemic to provide the education and support students need. Teachers and school staff are our heroes and we’re thrilled to partner with News Center Maine so that teachers and school staff can talk about their schools, students, communities, and what drives their passion to work in our schools. And they can get some love from their communities in return.”

During the campaign, News Center Maine will also be soliciting videos from community members across Maine, inviting them to celebrate their local teachers and school staff members, thanking them for all their hard work. Students and their families, as well as fellow educators, are encouraged to give a video shout out to say, “Thank you!” and send along to News Center Maine. One can share a video by:

Using the Near ME tool of their mobile app

Texting them to 207-828-6622

Posting them on social media and using the hashtag # LoveTeaching or #LoveSchoolStaff

Be sure to watch News Center Maine, WCSH 6/WLBZ 2 now through February 27th to see the faces of the amazing people working to educate young people in our state and hear from students and families who are sending in their messages of appreciation and love.

A library of videos will be available on the News Center Maine website.