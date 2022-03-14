BOOK PROVIDES A FRESH PRESCRIPTION FOR HAPPINESS – AT A TIME WHEN IT HAS NEVER BEEN NEEDED MORE
THE HAPPY CLAM by Rosemary A. Schmidt
This short, sweet book is like a long conversation with your really smart best friend.”UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a thousand little things we can do to invite a little more happiness into our lives, to nudge the needle a tick or two, but only a few things that really make a difference.
— IBPA Benjamin Franklin Book Award Judges Panel
THE HAPPY CLAM, a book by Rosemary A. Schmidt, sends readers messages of hope and happiness that perhaps are needed now more so than ever before.
THE HAPPY CLAM scales the realms of happiness -- physical, intellectual, emotional, relational, spiritual -- bringing together findings from across the fields of psychology and philosophy, with practical advice on how to apply them and be happier.
The author has taken in all the bits and bytes of daily news, research, and experience, and stitched them together to create a delicately crafted mosaic rich in hope and inspiration. The book also shares deeply personal experiences, with both humor and gravity in the face of loss, along with serving up some favorite family recipes.
Schmidt often says that her first book, Go Forward Support!, a discourse on the sport of rugby and the life lessons it distills, is about staying a child for as long as possible, and that THE HAPPY CLAM is about being an adult.
THE HAPPY CLAM combines a plethora of research from books, articles, studies and even teabags with much more personal reflections about not only her own happiness but her habits, hobbies, relationships, struggles and outlets in search of a harmonious existence.
Ironically, she observes that happiness is most often thought of and measured by the past (those were the best of times) and future (looking forward to good times) and not so much appreciated in the here and now. And that’s why she says happiness is so elusive – it is always moving. “You can see it ahead of you and behind you, but you don’t even realize it when you are right in the very midst of it.”
The book offers a variety of suggestions on one’s Bigger Picture frame of mind (getting plenty of sleep, eating properly, exercising, nurturing friends and relationships) to paying attention to the little things that can be the roots of happiness: pets, plants, aromas, music, paintings, a sense of order (making your bed, paying your bills), and more. Even the physical act of smiling is in Schmidt’s happiness playbook.
On March 20, the author will be offering a virtual book talk to coincide with the International World Happiness Day. Interested parties can sign up here.
The BookLife Prize calls THE HAPPY CLAM “a self-help book about finding one's inner happiness and contentment – a topic that has been well traveled. However, Schmidt has the ability to tread these waters with a unique perspective, and successfully manages to take a tired subject and breathe new life into it."
“Schmidt has a way with words that invigorates your soul and makes you feel optimistic despite the countless problems facing society at large,” according to Pikasho Deka, Readers’ Favorite (5 stars).
Says Paige Lovitt in Reader Views: “I came away feeling motivated and inspired to take more steps to ease up on the things that are currently dragging me down. I will focus on spending more time on taking care of my own well-being. In turn, in the long run, this will enable me to feel better physically, mentally and spiritually. This is highly recommended reading and would make a thoughtful gift for someone who is seeking a way back to a happier life.”
THE HAPPY CLAM is available on Amazon and other retail outlets where books are popular.
ROSEMARY SCHMIDT is a writer, sometimes poet, philosopher, publisher and blogger, covering the range of human experience, from art and music to science and psychology. She has retired from playing rugby, and clearly spends a lot of time thinking. Rose grew up in Aurora, IL, attended the University of Dayton and University of Illinois, and resides with her spouse, Susan, in the Boston area. Her first book, Go Forward, Support! The Rugby of Life, is a philosophical contemplation of how the lessons of rugby apply equally well to life. The Happy Clam, her second book, reflects over 14 years of work and was released in 2020 into a world in the grip of a pandemic, when perhaps these messages of hope and happiness are needed more than ever. Visit http://www.gainline.com.
