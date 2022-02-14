MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Feb. 23-25 in New Bern

MOREHEAD CITY

Feb 14, 2022

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Feb. 23-25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle St, New Bern. The meeting also will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. In accordance with current guidance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the chairman asks that everyone attending the meeting wear a mask, except when giving public comment to the commission.

The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chairman will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments:

Written comments may be submitted through an online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage.

Written comments may be mailed to February 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Written comments may be dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

Written comments must be posted online or received in the Division of Marine Fisheries Office by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

The Marine Fisheries Commission Office will not accept public comment for this meeting through email.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items include:

Reviewing the draft Estuarine Striped Bass FMP Amendment 2 and sending it out for public comment and advisory committee review.

Selecting preferred management options for the draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 and sending it for departmental review.

Approving a management option and associated proposed rule language to begin the process of amending the Mutilated Finfish Rule.

Final approval for the adoption, readoption, repeal, and amendment of a slate of rules under a state mandated periodic review (G.S. 150B-21.3A).

A full meeting agenda and briefing book materials will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage as they become available.