Addressing ever shortening COVID-19 travel testing timelines with 1 hour RT-PCR tests in Windsor
A Windsor physician introduces a new point of care RT-PCR system for accelerating average existing results turnaround from 24-36 hours to one hour.
Since the introduction of our own RT-PCR point of care processing equipment in January 2022 we were able to obtain test results within one hour.”WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Months after countries around the world began to lift restrictions on travel, new concerns are emerging among travellers needing to comply with COVID-19 testing requirements. The countries that maintained RT-PCR requirements have decreased the amount of time a test would be valid for. Consumers are now required to not only look for a PCR testing facility but also for a testing centre that can deliver results faster than ever before. On a daily basis, Dr. Kaczmarek of the Safe Travels Clinic in Windsor, Ontario leads clients through the complex rules around testing and timelines for cross-border travel.
— Dr. Bart Kaczmarek, medical director of Safe Travels Clinic in Windsor
“There's a lot of anxiety and tension about the wait for a travel COVID-19 test results,” explains Dr. Bart Kaczmarek, medical director of the Safe Travels Clinic. “A lot of countries require a test to be completed in less than 48 hours now, in case of Algeria it is less than 36 hours, in case of air entry to USA: 1 day.“
The two most common types of tests currently offered to consumers are a rapid antigen test and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Both tests require a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab. The antigen test is quick with results available in as little as 15 minutes. The PCR test a complex molecular test requiring extensive processing, with results still most commonly taking up to 48 hours to arrive in most facilities. Until recently only one laboratory was processing PCR samples in Windsor with a guarantee of results arriving in 48 hours, decreased to 36 hours several weeks ago.
This often left the Windsorites hoping that their covid-19 test results would arrive earlier than expected. Even with best anticipation and planning they could have ended up without the required test results before boarding and losing their ticket.
“Since the introduction of our own RT-PCR point of care sample processing machinery in January 2022 we were able to obtain test results within one hour. So far we are are the only place to offer one hour RT-PCR processing in Windsor and we noticed that a large portion of our customers have been opting for it,” says Dr Kaczmarek. “Interestingly, it now happens that passengers would rush to our centre from the Windsor airport for an urgent test after being turned away from the boarding check-in, get the swab with us and race back to the airport being able to still make their flight with our test. Those are the stories that make us very happy when we can help last minute like that.”
The system at Safe Travels Clinic is a Health Canada approved real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction machine by Cepheid Canada, which has been utilized already on larger scale in many hospitals across Canada. It is looking for N2 nucleocapsid gene and envelope protein gene of SARS-CoV-2 yielding high accuracy of results for RT-PCR samples.
