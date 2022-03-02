Sovereign Associates, Inc., Real Estate Brokerage, Re-Opens Washington Heights Office
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sovereign Associates, Inc. is a premier boutique firm working in residential and commercial real estate in Northern Manhattan. With over 30 years of brokerage experience, Sovereign Associates has long-standing relationships with many Owners, Property Managers & repeat Clients.
Today, Sovereign Associates is announcing the reopening of its Washington Heights branch in a new location: 710 West 187th St, New York, NY 10033. In serving Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill & Riverdale, the team has become an influential voice in the communities in Uptown Manhattan and beyond.
Gregory Healy, Principal Broker, says, “This reopening represents an exciting development for us: we have grown our Rental & Sales teams by adding great new talent, and are pleased that our new space can accommodate our growing presence; in Manhattan.”
Sovereign Associates has another location in Morningside Heights (3135 Broadway, New York, NY 10027). With the new uptown office, Sovereign Associates is strategically placed to cover the entire west side of Manhattan’s northern end, from the Upper West Side to Riverdale.
About Sovereign Associates:
Sovereign Associates is the leading real estate brokerage in Northern Manhattan. While serving the neighborhoods of Inwood, Marble Hill, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, and Hudson Heights, Sovereign Associates is an influential voice in the communities on the northern part of the island. Gregory Healy, the Principal Broker at Sovereign Associates, Inc., has been working in Washington Heights and Inwood since 1991. With a policy of integrity and transparency, Mr. Healy and the entire Sovereign team strive to go beyond the surface duties of a real estate brokerage to become the go-to trusted resource for buyers and renters.
Greg Healy
Today, Sovereign Associates is announcing the reopening of its Washington Heights branch in a new location: 710 West 187th St, New York, NY 10033. In serving Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill & Riverdale, the team has become an influential voice in the communities in Uptown Manhattan and beyond.
Gregory Healy, Principal Broker, says, “This reopening represents an exciting development for us: we have grown our Rental & Sales teams by adding great new talent, and are pleased that our new space can accommodate our growing presence; in Manhattan.”
Sovereign Associates has another location in Morningside Heights (3135 Broadway, New York, NY 10027). With the new uptown office, Sovereign Associates is strategically placed to cover the entire west side of Manhattan’s northern end, from the Upper West Side to Riverdale.
About Sovereign Associates:
Sovereign Associates is the leading real estate brokerage in Northern Manhattan. While serving the neighborhoods of Inwood, Marble Hill, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, and Hudson Heights, Sovereign Associates is an influential voice in the communities on the northern part of the island. Gregory Healy, the Principal Broker at Sovereign Associates, Inc., has been working in Washington Heights and Inwood since 1991. With a policy of integrity and transparency, Mr. Healy and the entire Sovereign team strive to go beyond the surface duties of a real estate brokerage to become the go-to trusted resource for buyers and renters.
Greg Healy
Sovereign Associates Inc
+1 917-709-1491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn