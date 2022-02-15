Business Owner and Handymen Alike Praise Regional Supply for Top Quality Shipping Services

Regional Supply delivers right to the door quickly and without any hassle.

Great customer service! Fast shipping! Always a pleasure to do business with Regional Supply. Thank you!” — Regional Supply Customer, Brandon

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply has long been known for their unmatched customer service. Recently the company has received more acclaim for the fast and seamless shipping process. Whether it is for a large company or a personal project, Regional Supply delivers right to the door quickly and without any hassle.

The following are quotes from recent Regional Supply customers regarding the company’s fast and convenient shipping process.

“The staff always make the extra effort to provide quality customer service. I can come to them with any problems, and they always take the time to help me solve it. If they can't, at least they point me in the direction needed. Great service, great products, and convenient delivery times.”

“Great customer service! Fast shipping,” said Brandon. “Always a pleasure to do business with Regional Supply. Thank you!”

Jandi recently placed an order for plastic sheets and wrote this review regarding her experience, “Regional Supply is amazing!! My dad recommended them and now I order plastic sheets from them and they always deliver on time! The gentleman who delivers is the absolutely nicest. They know what they have to offer, can help direct to the right product, and I’m always impressed. Thank you guys for being wonderful!!”

There are four considerations in deciding if a package is shipped UPS small packaging or whether it is shipped on a freight line.

Weight and dimension: small packages cannot exceed 165 inches in girth or length exceeding 108 inches regardless of the other dimensions. Cut pieces bigger than 36"x48", light bulbs, and bigger sizes of 48" sign stakes are all examples of large packages. Shipments weighing over 100 lbs may be shipped freight at our discretion.

Total number of packages on the order: any order that has more than four or five packages will most likely be sent on a freight line. Orders are sent in as few packages as possible to help reduce cost, but on occasion there are too many items and the order would be cheaper to ship on a freight line.

How fragile the shipment is: items that are prone to damage including glass items will usually be sent on a freight line.

Generally, UPS charges as follows: Packages over 47" long will be charged a $15 oversize charge. Packages over 50 lbs will be charged a $24 overweight charge. Packages may be charged both an oversize and overweight charge if applicable.

Regional Supply encourages customers to note that every effort will be made to include Production Orders with regularly scheduled shipments. However, depending on the complexity and current lead time involved, production orders may be shipped the following day. Production items include mixed paint, custom cut substrates and custom cut vinyl.

About Regional Supply

--------------------

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

###