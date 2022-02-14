Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,641 in the last 365 days.

Snowmobile Rider Injured on Lake Winnipesaukee

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St. Pierre Region 2 Office, New Hampton, NH 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 14, 2022

Tuftonboro, NH – On February 12, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured snowmobiler on Lake Winnipesaukee in Tuftonboro, NH. Cody Owen, 26, of Moultonborough, NH, was riding his snowmobile on the lake when he struck a pressure ridge and lost control of his machine. Owen was thrown from his snowmobile and suffered minor injuries. At the time of the accident, Owen was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to shore by the Tuftonboro Fire Department and transferred to an awaiting ambulance and onto definitive care.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders that ice conditions are always changing and to always wear a helmet while operating a snowmobile.

You just read:

Snowmobile Rider Injured on Lake Winnipesaukee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.