Aquarium of the Bay releases first edition of Coffee Table Book titled VISIT CALIFORNIA: The Golden State

Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay releases Hard Cover edition of a 340 page stunning Coffee Table Book titled VISIT CALIFORNIA: The Golden State.

California is home to the largest American Indian population comprising more than 100 federally recognized tribes,”
— Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Visit California’s 2022 OUTLOOK FORUM gets underway at the Hilton this morning in San Francisco, the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay released the first Hard Cover edition of a 340 page stunning Coffee Table Book titled VISIT CALIFORNIA: The Golden State.

Authored and Curated by President & CEO of Bay Ecotarium, George Jacob FRCGS, the book captures the amazing destinations, people, innovation, museums, art, culture, flora, fauna, State and National Parks, wineries and marine biodiversity that defines California. Its comprehensive compilation is a celebration of life itself from festivals, movements, music, Hollywood, Disney, Universal to Surfing, that brings people from near and far to this incredible state that powers a fifth of the world’s economy. “California is home to the largest American Indian population comprising more than 100 federally recognized tribes,” added Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California, who wrote its foreword. The book is timely as the world of travel and tourism begins its return to normalcy after the long Covid restrictions and shut-downs. According to California Governor Gavin Newsom, tourism is a $145 billion annual economy that is integral to many allied sectors. “ As the world re-aligns with socially distanced measures in indoor spaces, museums, cultural institutions, aquariums and zoos face new challenges and are trying to address ways to bridge the gap and explore new paradigms. Our ability to adapt and adopt rapidly has yielded exponential results as we finished one of the best attended seasons in our 25 year history,” remarked George Jacob who also serves on the Boards of California Travel Association, US Travel and the International Council of Museums US.

