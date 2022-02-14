Public comment period for 2022-2024 peregrine falcon take season setting is now open

Idaho Fish and Game is collecting public input on the proposed 2022-24 seasons for the take of peregrine falcons from the wild for falconry purposes.

Falconers and other interested parties have until March 4 to provide input. The final take season will be set by the Fish and Game Commission at their March 24 meeting in Boise.

Since 2013, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission has adopted regulations allowing the take of two peregrine falcons for falconry, annually. The proposed peregrine falcon take season includes two peregrine falcon capture permits:

One statewide permit (nesting or juvenile peregrine falcon)

One permit (limited to nestling take only in Lemhi and Custer counties) or a juvenile statewide

Falconers interested in providing input can do so here.