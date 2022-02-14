Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Appoints Wayne Laroche to Vermont House of Representatives

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Wayne A. Laroche, of Franklin, to the Vermont House of Representatives, representing House District Franklin-5. Laroche replaces former Representative Paul Martin (R-Franklin) who recently resigned.

“I knew Wayne when I was in the state Senate, when he served in the Douglas Administration. I remember him as being competent and committed to public service,” said Governor Scott. “His experience as commissioner will help him hit the ground running, and I’m confident he’ll represent the people of Highgate, Franklin, Berkshire and Richford well in the House.”

Laroche served as the commissioner of the Department of Fish and Wildlife under Governor Jim Douglas from 2003 to 2011. After leaving state government, he worked as a staff scientist for Lake Champlain International, Inc. for more than four years, focusing on water quality and fisheries in the Lake Champlain Basin. Most recently, he was director of the Bureau of Wildlife Management at the Pennsylvania Game Commission, before retiring in 2018.

“It will be an honor to serve the people of my district and the State of Vermont once again, and I’m looking froward to doing so in this new capacity,” said Laroche. 

Laroche is a 1968 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vermont. He received a B.S. (1972) in Wildlife Management from the University of Maine, and an M.S. (1986) in Natural Resource Management from Humboldt State University, Arcata, California. 

Keeping with tradition, because former Representative Martin served as a Republican, Governor Scott made the appointment from a list of candidates forwarded by the local Republican committee.

