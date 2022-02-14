Governor Dunleavy Recognizes the Passing of Former Chief Justice Craig Stowers

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy send their condolences to the family and loved ones of former Chief Justice of the Alaska Supreme Court Craig Stowers, who passed away last week.

“My family sends thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Chief Justice Stowers,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I will remember him for his strong work ethic, intellect, and his service to our great state. Alaskans benefited vastly from his time on the Supreme Court. He was an exceptional member of our state’s highest court and will be greatly missed.”

Before going into law, Chief Justice Stowers was a park ranger with the National Park Service in Virginia and eventually Denali National Park. He then pursued his Juris Doctorate studying at the University of California Davis School of law. He clerked for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals before working in private Anchorage law firms. In 2004, he was appointed as a Superior Court judge for the Third Judicial District in Anchorage by Governor Frank Murkowski. Chief Justice Stowers was appointed as an associate justice in 2009 by Governor Sean Parnell, to replace retiring Justice Robert Eastaugh. The Chief Justice served as the 18th Chief Justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.

Previously to being appointed, he was the president of the board of directors of the Christian Health Associates and was a former board member of the Alaska Natural History Association, Brother Francis Shelter, and Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center. After more than a decade on the Alaska Supreme Court, he retired in 2020.

Governor Dunleavy will order the U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff in honor of Chief Justice Stowers on a date to be determined following consultation with the family.

