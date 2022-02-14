DOT News Release: REPAIR WORK ON HNL RUNWAYS 4R AND 4L MAY RESULT IN INCREASED AIR TRAFFIC OVER EWA

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Ewa residents of an expected increase in air traffic over the area due to repair work on two runways at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

Runways 4R and 4L will be shut down from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, for emergency pavement repair. Flights will be redirected to Runway 8L which may result in an increase in air traffic noise over the Ewa plain.

HDOT appreciates the patience and understanding of the traveling public as we work to maintain and improve the State’s critical transportation infrastructure.

