Aviation Week Network’s ASM Route Development Consultants Names Peter Downes as Senior Vice President of Consulting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), a global consulting firm dedicated to supporting airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments with the development of new air routes, today announced that Peter Downes has been named Senior Vice President of Consulting, based in Manchester.
Downes brings over 15 years of leadership and management experience across a broad portfolio of commercial and operational roles, including Cornwall Airport Newquay where he was Managing Director, London City Airport, and Bristol Airport, where he held executive and strategic leadership positions.
“Peter has a deep knowledge of the industry and understands the nuances of growing air services, honed by years of practical experience, and his leadership will be invaluable to our organization,” said David Stroud, Managing Director of ASM. “We’re confident that he will be an asset to our clients in reaching their maximum potential, and we are proud to welcome him to the ASM team.”
“I’m excited to be joining the fantastic team at ASM at such an important time in the recovery of commercial aviation worldwide. Having worked in the airport sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, I understand the challenges the industry has faced and the opportunities for growth that now exist, and I’m looking forward to working with our clients to deliver success in 2022 and beyond.”
Founded in 1993, ASM, the founder of the industry’s renowned Routes events, provides clients with the strategic guidance to expand their route networks and increase passenger numbers. In addition, ASM offers a leading portfolio of data products and training courses in the field of air service development. For more information, visit https://www.asm-global.com.
About ASM
Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM) has supported airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments in the development of new routes since 1993.
ASM was the first route development consultancy in the world and has maintained their leading position in the aviation industry with clients relying on them to help expand their air service networks. ASM offers expert consultancy services, data and analytics and route development training courses.
The aviation industry’s renowned Routes events were first established by ASM in 1995 and ASM clients benefit from this unique relationship. Routes events bring together airlines and airports to discuss new services and ASM consultants personally represent clients at these meetings.
ASM is part of Informa’s Aviation Week Network.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Aviation Week Network
+1 913-284-2951
melissa.crum@aviationweek.com