Route 56 Safety Improvements Project to Begin in Bedford and Somerset Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced HRI, Inc., of State College, PA, will begin work, Monday February 21, on safety improvements to a two-mile stretch of Route 56 from Summit Drive in Ogletown Township, Somerset County, to just east of the Peggy Westover Curve, near Mountain Road in West St. Clair Township, Bedford County.

On Monday, the contractor will trim trees on both sides of Route 56, starting at the Peggy Westover Curve at the Mountain Road intersection to Summit Drive. They also will start tree removal for construction of a truck brake check pull-off between Summit Drive and the Bedford County line. This work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Long-term traffic pattern changes will start in mid-April. At that time, the traffic travel lanes will be reduced to a nine-foot width and work will be completed behind protective barriers. Minor delays may be possible during this time. Motorists are advised to use caution within the work area.

Work on this overall project consists of installation of truck speed warning signs near the Peggy Westover Curve, slope stabilization, the placement of a high-friction surface treatment on two curves, passing zone re-sizing and reconfigurations, guide rail upgrades, sign replacements, delineation, and drainage improvements.

All work on this $2.7 million project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

