Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,628 in the last 365 days.

Route 56 Safety Improvements Project to Begin in Bedford and Somerset Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced HRI, Inc., of State College, PA, will begin work, Monday February 21, on safety improvements to a two-mile stretch of Route 56 from Summit Drive in Ogletown Township, Somerset County, to just east of the Peggy Westover Curve, near Mountain Road in West St. Clair Township, Bedford County.

On Monday, the contractor will trim trees on both sides of Route 56, starting at the Peggy Westover Curve at the Mountain Road intersection to Summit Drive. They also will start tree removal for construction of a truck brake check pull-off between Summit Drive and the Bedford County line. This work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Long-term traffic pattern changes will start in mid-April. At that time, the traffic travel lanes will be reduced to a nine-foot width and work will be completed behind protective barriers. Minor delays may be possible during this time. Motorists are advised to use caution within the work area.

Work on this overall project consists of installation of truck speed warning signs near the Peggy Westover Curve, slope stabilization, the placement of a high-friction surface treatment on two curves, passing zone re-sizing and reconfigurations, guide rail upgrades, sign replacements, delineation, and drainage improvements.

All work on this $2.7 million project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

  # # #

You just read:

Route 56 Safety Improvements Project to Begin in Bedford and Somerset Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.