P3 Israel Announces the Appointment of Eric Rubin to its Board of Directors and Election as Chairman of the Board
Eric’s experience working with Israeli nonprofits will enhance P3 Israel’s work on the ground in Israel.
Eric’s relationships with Israeli nonprofits and organizations making a positive social impact will only strengthen our ability to partner with, and be connected to, local communities in Israel.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 Israel announced today the appointment of Eric Rubin to the Board of Directors and his election as Chairman of the Board. In addition, LeaAnn Hirth, P3 Israel’s Director of Operations and a Co-Founder of the organization, was also appointed to the Board.
— Billy Hirth
Eric previously served as an Advisory Board member of P3 Israel and recently joined the leadership team and will serve as Chairman of the Board. His experience in the world of nonprofits and business will help P3 Israel to continue to grow and develop. Eric is a Zionist who is very active in pro-Israel advocacy. He is passionate about Israel and fighting antisemitism around the world. In addition to P3 Israel, Eric is a Board Member and the Executive Director of Together Vouch For Each Other U.S., a Board Member of Uncommon Charitable Impact, a donor advised fund, and a Board Member of Give N Grow Sports. Professionally, Eric is the Chief Investment Officer of Uncommon Giving Corporation and the President and CEO of Uncommon Investment Advisors.
Billy Hirth, Executive Director of P3 Israel said, “We are extremely fortunate and appreciative that Eric has agreed to serve as the Chairman of P3 Israel. As we emerge from COVID related travel restrictions, we look forward to bringing volunteers back to Israel. Eric’s relationships with Israeli nonprofits and organizations making a positive social impact will only strengthen our ability to partner with, and be connected to, local communities in Israel.”
On being appointed to the Board of P3 Israel, Eric stated, “I consider it an honor that the leadership team of P3 Israel has blessed me with this opportunity. From the moment I learned about P3 Israel’s mission, I knew I wanted to be a part of the organization. The leaders and volunteers of P3 Israel really enjoy being in Israel, working along side Israelis, and building genuine and long-term relationships with individuals and communities in Israel.” Eric continued, “Israel and the U.S. share common values. By bringing volunteers and being on the ground in Israel, we can build more meaningful and deeper relationships. In this world of social media and virtual meetings, nothing has the impact that people to people interaction does.”
LeeAnn Hirth has served as the Director of Operations since the inception of P3 Israel and is one of the organization’s Co-Founders. LeaAnn’s heart is to bless, serve, and support Israel through P3 Israel’s mission and to provide those same opportunities for others as well. She has also been on staff at her church for over 20 years and serves as the Director of Community Ministries, helping serve the homeless and other needs in her local community.
Barrett Shaw, a Founding Board Member praised LeaAnn. “LeaAnn has been dedicated to the mission and purpose of P3 Israel since our inception. Her work as the Director of Operations has enabled us to have several successful missions to Israel. Her appointment to the Board of Directors is well deserved and she and Eric have already had a positive impact on moving P3 Israel forward. We look forward to continuing to be a strong ally to Israel by providing People, Partnership, and Provision to the people of Eretz Yisrael.”
About P3 Israel
P3 Israel is a 501(c)(3) Texas based nonprofit corporation. P3 Israel provides support to Israel where needed. Our U.S. volunteer effort builds strong and lasting relationships between the U.S. and the people and communities in Israel. Teams comprised of people of all faiths and walks of life who share a commitment to Israel and its people spend time working to build relationships between our two great nations. Our partners in Israel include New Directions for Special Needs Youth in Israel, House of Wheels, The English Hospital (Nazareth), Bet HaEmek, Nirim, Ma’Aleh, Efrat, The Community Centers Association and many others.
Billy Hirth
P3 Israel
+1 817-683-7681
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn