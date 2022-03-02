Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,531 in the last 365 days.

Scam Prevention Companies Join Forces to Protect Consumers and Enterprise Businesses Worldwide

The only smartphone security app powered by cryptocurrency

Smishing attacks up by 700 percent in 2021

We have tested ScamAdviser’s data and were impressed with the results. We will integrate ScamAdviser’s data into our Gabriel® App to provide our users with additional protection against cybercriminals”
— Eric Adolphe

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio, TX, March 03, 2022 – Forward Edge AI, Inc. and ScamAdviser – announced a new data-sharing agreement to fight phone scams. The goal of the strategic partnership is to leverage research in Artificial Intelligence, publicly available information, and cognitive/human behavioral sciences to combat dangerous scams targeting consumers and businesses.

ScamAdviser helps over 3 million consumers every month to discover if a website is legitimate or a possible scam. Its algorithm automatically gives websites a “Trust Score.” The algorithm uses more than 40 data sources: the IP address of the webserver, the availability of contact details on the website, the age of the URL, ratings on review sites, and much more.

Forward Edge-AI leverages emerging technologies including a Real-time Machine Learner, Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology, and Swarm Intelligence to detect malicious calls and SMS text messages and block them before they can spread.
Forward Edge AI will use ScamAdviser’s data feed of more than 1 million new domains every month, to scan incoming text messages for malicious links. ScamAdviser will have access to Forward Edge AI’s one billion phone number database to allow consumers to check if a phone number is legitimate or a robocall or a scammer.

Eric Adolphe, CEO of Forward Edge AI comments: “We have tested ScamAdviser’s data extensively and were impressed with the results. We will integrate ScamAdviser’s data into our Gabriel® App. This will provide our users with additional protection against cybercriminals.” Jorij Abraham, general manager of Scamadviser added: “We are extremely pleased with our cooperation with Forward Edge AI. They are able to predict the changes of a phone number being dubious like we can for domains. The cooperation allows us to protect consumers not only from online scams but phone fraud as well.”


****
About Forward Edge-AI:

Since its founding, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. is to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting technology with human intelligence.

Eric Adolphe
Forward Edge-AI, Inc.
+1 703-999-7583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Scam Prevention Companies Join Forces to Protect Consumers and Enterprise Businesses Worldwide

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.