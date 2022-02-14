Snowmobile Rider Injured on Lake Winnipesaukee

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St. Pierre Region 2 Office, New Hampton, NH 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 12, 2022

Tuftonboro, NH – On February 12, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured snowmobiler on Lake Winnipesaukee in Tuftonboro, NH. Cody Owen, 26, of Moultonborough, NH, was riding his snowmobile on the lake when he struck a pressure ridge and lost control of his machine. Owen was thrown from his snowmobile and suffered minor injuries. At the time of the accident, Owen was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to shore by the Tuftonboro Fire Department and transferred to an awaiting ambulance and onto definitive care.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders that ice conditions are always changing and to always wear a helmet while operating a snowmobile.