Burgum congratulates NDSU on raising $586.7M to benefit students, faculty, programs and facilities

FARGO, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today joined officials at North Dakota State University to announce that the university’s six-year “In Our Hands” fundraising campaign raised a grand total of $586.7 million. The governor joined NDSU President Dean Bresciani, NDSU Foundation President John Glover, campaign co-chairs Robert and Sheila Challey and Steve and Mary Anne Swiontek, and others at the event.

The “In Our Hands” campaign was the largest higher education fundraising campaign in NDSU and state history, according to NDSU. The campaign began securing gifts in January 2016 and launched publicly in October 2019. It officially ended Dec. 31, 2021.

“Congratulations to North Dakota State University and the NDSU Foundation on the incredible success of this fundraising campaign. The ability to raise nearly $587 million in six years – exceeding the campaign goal by more than 47% and a year earlier than planned – is a testament to the passion for higher education at NDSU and the belief in its transformational role in our state. This sends a signal to students that this is a place where the alumni, faculty, community and corporate partners all care deeply about this place,” Burgum said. “This philanthropy will touch every corner of campus, from student scholarships to research, programs, faculty and facilities, and will have lasting positive impacts for our state’s workforce and economy, with an opportunity to innovate and build additional competitive advantage for North Dakota. We’re deeply grateful to all the benefactors, President Bresciani, NDSU Foundation President John Glover, the staff and volunteers, and all of Bison Nation for making this fundraising campaign a historic success.”