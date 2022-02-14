On February 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the “Park Forest Hotel Aghdam” to be constructed in the city of Aghdam.

Chairman of the Board of PMD Projects LLC Nariman Topchibashev informed the President and the First Lady of the project.

The “Park Forest Hotel Aghdam” to be constructed in 2,16 hectares of territory will feature 110 rooms.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the hotel.