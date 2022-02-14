Living with Covid: Proof of Vaccination No Longer Required; Business Verifier App Discontinued

CANADA, February 14 - Released on February 14, 2022

As we transition to living with Covid, proof of vaccination or negative tests are no longer required in Saskatchewan businesses, workplaces and other venues. Beginning today, eHealth Saskatchewan is in the process of decommissioning the SK Vax Verifier app, which was used by businesses to scan QR codes for proof of vaccination.

The verifier app is no longer available for download by new users. Current users will be asked to delete the app from their device.

COVID-19 vaccination records are still included on your MySaskHealthRecord and can be printed or saved and viewed on your cell phone. The QR code is also still available on COVID-19 vaccination records through MySaskHealthRecord and through the SK Vax Wallet app (Apple and Google). QR codes and the Wallet app will continue to be available for the foreseeable future.

Saskatchewan will continue to make proof of vaccination records available to Saskatchewan residents for use where needed including for travel or use in other jurisdictions.

Other third party QR code reader apps are available for download but are not required in Saskatchewan. The apps must be SMART Health card compliant to read Saskatchewan QR codes.

Public Health Orders

The remaining public health orders requiring masking in indoor public spaces and mandatory five-day isolation for individuals with positive COVID-19 tests remain in effect until the end of day, February 27. All public health orders in Saskatchewan will be removed as of February 28, 2022.

Continue to Protect Yourself and Your Community

Residents are encouraged to continue to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 including wearing your best mask, taking advantage of free rapid testing, regular handwashing, staying home when ill, and getting vaccinated, including your third/booster dose as soon as you are eligible. Booster/third dose eligibility now includes everyone 12 years of age and older.

Information about Saskatchewan Health Authority vaccine clinics and participating pharmacies is available at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19.

