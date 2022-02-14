Submit Release
SB914 in Sen: Executive action taken - 2022-02-14

WISCONSIN, February 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 108.04 (2) (a) 4., 108.04 (15) (a) 2., 108.05 (3) (a) and 108.13 (4) (a) 4.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 108.04 (15) (a) (intro.) and 1.; to amend 20.445 (1) (aL), 20.445 (1) (gd), 20.445 (1) (nd), 40.02 (22) (b) 3., 40.65 (5) (b) 2., 49.147 (3) (ac) 2., 49.163 (3) (a) 3. c., 71.67 (7) (title), 105.01 (1) (b) 1., 105.115 (2) (b), 105.115 (2) (c), 105.115 (3) (a) 1., 105.115 (4) (b) 1., 105.115 (4) (b) 3., 106.11, 106.13 (2), 106.38 (3) (c) 3., 108.04 (2) (a) 3., 108.04 (12) (b), 108.133 (2) (a) (intro.), 108.133 (2) (am), 108.14 (1), 108.141 (1) (b) 3., 108.142 (1) (h) 3., 108.19 (1m), 111.39 (4) (c), 230.43 (4), 230.85 (3) (d) and 779.01 (2) (am); to repeal and recreate chapter 108 (title); and to create 15.223 (2), 106.113, 106.28, 108.01 (2m), 108.013, 108.02 (21r), 108.04 (2) (a) 4. c., 108.04 (2) (a) 5., 108.04 (15) (a) 2. b., 108.04 (15) (am), (an) and (ao), 108.05 (3) (a) 3., 108.14 (8o) and 108.14 (30) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the unemployment insurance law, a grant program for hiring qualified long-term unemployment recipients, allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding for certain purposes, the state plan under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, federal Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment grants, employment outcome data reporting, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

