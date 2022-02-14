Meril R. Smith Offers A Reflective Book About A Pandemic-stricken World
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic has shocked the whole world and left it in shambles, with only little-to-no idea how to live through it. This challenging time has caused many people to lose their loved ones and jobs. On top of this adversity, everybody was forced to stay at home, leaving people with more time on their hands to truly reflect and think about what would become of the world.
Author Meril Smith presents “Have We Found Our Better Selves?: (What We Can Learn from Covid-19)”, an introspective book that brings readers into deeper thinking and understanding about the world in the middle of this crisis.
“Hopefully, this book will help you reflect and seize the opportunity to also find your own better self.”, Smith elaborates.
Have We Found Our Better Selves?: (What We Can Learn from Covid-19) also provides helpful suggestions and tips as to what should be done post-pandemic.
“The book provides intelligent, practical guidance for all concerned with the new lifestyle template that Covid has imposed,” Barbara Bamberger Scott of The US Review of Books says about the book.
The majority of Smith’s childhood was spent mingling with the children of migrant farmers, children of blue-collar workers, and kids that were born in Japanese internment camps.
Meril R. Smith’s foundation for an excellently written thought-provoking book stemmed from his past, where his first-hand interaction with people from all walks of life allowed him to gain a broader perspective and truly understand the world.
He further discusses that this book was intended for those who got through the pandemic and developed a wider understanding of themselves. “May this book serve as a guide for families who have survived the COVID-19 pandemic and gained insight into their better selves. The book is filled with stories about people, young and old, which have taken time to examine what is really important and stepped up to help their fellow citizens and their communities.”
