Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published February 14, 2022)

Provide input on 2021 deer populations, observations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input via an online survey regarding 2021 deer populations and observations. The survey includes questions about experiences hunters had during the deer hunting season; issues related to damage deer might do to crops, landscaping or gardens; and other deer-related issues. The survey is open through Monday, March 14. Get more details are on the DNR deer goal setting page (mndnr.gov/mammals/deer/management/population.html).

DNR webinar covers maple syruping, archery hunting

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in learning about the basics of maple syruping and archery hunting to attend upcoming webinars.

The maple syruping webinar will be held at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Kao Thao, state park naturalist, and Colleen Foehrenbacher from the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center will have tips on collecting sap, boiling it and bottling the results.

The archery hunting webinar will be held at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Desiree Holmberg, volunteer with the DNR Becoming an Outdoors Woman program, will share her experience learning to archery hunt. The webinar also will include tips on how to select a hunting compound bow and the bow accessories needed to hunt effectively in the field.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover).

Light goose conservation action begins Feb. 18

Hunters can help reduce the population of light geese through a federally authorized spring conservation harvest that runs Feb. 18 through April 30. Light geese are snow geese, blue-phased snow geese and the smaller Ross’s goose. Harvest regulations can be found on the DNR light goose conservation order page (mndnr.gov/hunting/waterfowl/lightgoose/index.html). The conservation action aims to reduce damage from these geese to fragile ecosystems in Arctic coastal areas and around Hudson Bay.