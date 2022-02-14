With the Explosive Growth of the Cannabis Industry, Legalization Looms as Unavoidable

Slowly but surely, even without efforts from D.C., more states are aiming for cannabis legalization in 2022.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis legalization continues to make great strides in the United States, with a range of pro-marijuana and cannabis measures aimed at decriminalization and in support of legalization, especially for recreational use. As companies such as Sequim, Washington’s Tako Glass, a purveyor of remarkably cool glass pipes have seen exponential growth in the hand blown glass pipes niche, it is a clear indication of how well the legalization movement is spreading across the United States. The people have spoken, and legislators are listening.

Among the various gains the industry has experienced as of late, most notably is support from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is calling for the decriminalization of marijuana at the federal level. This is an issue Schumer has repeatedly spoken in favor of, and in recent weeks he has pushed for support from Republicans across the aisle.

“Change has been urgently needed for a long time,” stated Senator Schumer, regarding long-held biased marijuana regulations. “The good news is we’re on the edge of getting change because the opinions throughout America are changing.”

Along the same lines, last week, NFL Communications made an announcement they were authorizing $1 million in grants to the University of California San Diego and University of Regina towards studies on marijuana used for pain management and neuroprotection resulting from concussions. This decision came after an NFL and players union commission garnered strong support from stakeholders and players, who expressed interest in learning more about the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids which may serve as an alternate option to opioid painkillers.

“The specific goal of this project is to determine whether cannabis/ hemp-based cannabinoids, i.e., cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), can be used safely and effectively for pain management and to reduce the use of prescription medications including opioids in post-concussion syndrome athletes,” remarked an NFL representative.

Additionally, in recent months, Missouri has seen a tremendous boom in its medical cannabis sector, with immense growth that has given rise to thousands of jobs. The state is hopeful that full legalization will occur this year. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Delaware, and Kentucky are all deliberating over various levels of legislation aimed at legalization efforts, with hopes to gain traction for medicinal and/ or recreational marijuana use.

The growth of the cannabis industry is showing immense positive action, despite President Joe Biden not taking a definitive stand on the issue, preferring to leave these decisions in the governance of each state.

“As majority leader, I can set priorities. This is a priority,” Senator Schumer said during a news conference. “All across the country, states are legalizing,” he stated. “All across the country, minds are changing.” And change, most definitely and wonderfully, is on the horizon.

Ralph Richie, the artist behind the innovative glass house Tako Glass is among the most highly-regarded and revered glass blowing artists in the industry today. A native of Maui, Hawaii who presently works and resides in Sequim, Washington, Tako Glass leads the Pacific Northwest in creative glass entrepreneurship. With over 24 years in glass experience, he has developed a loyal and dedicated following, who seek out his one-of-a-kind creations and custom glass pieces as soon as they emerge from the kiln. To learn more about Tako Glass or to check out the latest collection of available art and glass pipes, head to https://www.takoglass.com/.