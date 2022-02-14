Submit Release
CONGRESS OPENS DOOR TO FIGHT PAST SEX ASSAULT CASES DISPARTI LAW GROUP UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO HELP PAST VICTIMS

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disparti Law Group applauds the US Senate’s approval of the recent bill titled "Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act." The bill bans using passages in an employment contract that forces a sexual abuse victim to seek arbitration instead of justice in court.

The bill (S.2342) empowers an individual in a sexual assault or harassment case by giving them an option between seeking justice in court or arbitration. This measure invalidates any pre-existing clauses in current instances that might make it difficult for abuse survivors to petition their employers. This means the bill benefits people once trapped in these clauses as much as the new employees who come in after the bill's passing.

“We take sexual assault cases very seriously. This is a big deal and it’s something that impacts many people right here in the Chicago area,” said Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner & Founder of The Disparti Law Group. “This bill gives a voice to past victims of sexual assault and harassment and the time to seek justice is now. We look forward to helping victims get the justice they deserve.”

The Disparti Law Group is uniquely positioned to fight for sexual assault victims with an expert team of Employment attorneys dedicated to employment contracts, workplace abuse and harassment, and all employment legal matters.

The Disparti Law Group is one of the most successful law firms serving the greater Chicago and Tampa areas. As the leader in Injury and Employment Law, with more than $1 Billion in recoveries, The Disparti Law Group has been named One of the Most Influential Law Firms in America by Trial Lawyer Magazine.

