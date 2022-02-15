Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,115 in the last 365 days.

In Pursuit of Certified Free From™ Allergen Certification, WayFare Foods Stakes Reputation on MenuTrinfoⓇ’s Expertise

company logos for WayFare Foods and MenuTrinfo next to dairy-free lasagna image

Logos for MenuTrinfo and WayFare Foods, plus WayFare's yummy dairy-free lasagna

seal for certified free from top 8 allergens

Certified Free From seal by MenuTrinfo for Top 8 Allergens

Demonstrating the delicious wizardry at work in their “like magic” products, all WayFare Foods’ products verified clear of Top 8 Food Allergens

We are thrilled that WayFare is trusting their reputation with MenuTrinfoⓇs certification. Their vegan, allergen-free food is absolutely delicious. Treat yourself with these yummy vegan products.”
— Betsy Craig
FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Late in the summer of 2021, WayFare Foods enlisted the services of a nationally-renowned food allergy certification company. MenuTrinfoⓇ works to better serve the customer base for WayFare Foods, and to demonstrate that their products had outside verification of their own claims: that they are free from the top 8 allergens and gluten.

Representatives from WayFare Foods have reflected positively on their experience with MenuTrinfoⓇ, adding that the partnership has been helpful in meeting their nutritional goals and hopeful of broader brand recognition. Additionally, they hope that the relationship between WayFare Foods and MenuTrinfoⓇ will help in creating connections with food industry professionals and consumers seeking products like their own.

Third-party verification is crucial to demonstrate to the food-allergic customer that these products have undergone the most rigorous validation on the market. For a client to use MenuTrinfoⓇ’s CFF™ seal, they must have all of their raw materials approved, and go through an intensive audit to review all of their policies and procedures. When a client’s products are verified as “free from” the allergens they specify, MenuTrinfoⓇ issues the seal for their use.

Speaking of their work with WayFare Foods, MenuTrinfoⓇ President and CEO Betsy Craig reflected, “We are thrilled that WayFare is trusting their reputation with MenuTrinfoⓇs certification. Their vegan, allergen-free food is a hit at our office and absolutely delicious. It’s time to treat yourself and take care of your health with these yummy vegan products.”

WayFare Foods takes great pride in the preparation of their products and are all free from: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soy, as well as gluten. In their own words, “WayFare was created to positively change lives by helping people discover a path to living longer, healthier, and more abundantly, starting with healthier food they will enjoy eating.

We’ve personally experienced the power of a plant-based diet in its ability to improve health and reverse disease, so that’s our focus. We consider it critical to make our products as free of allergens as possible. As a result, we were able to avoid the top 10 allergens, making our products accessible to even those with sensitivities and restrictions.”

WayFare Foods founder Kelly Coffin stated, “We’re all about people. We care about making people’s lives more abundant and more fulfilling. Access to food that is both safe and satisfying is an important part of that.” To this end, the relationship between WayFare Foods and MenuTrinfoⓇ works to bring Mr. Coffin’s vision to life.

About MenuTrinfoⓇ:
MenuTrinfoⓇ is a nutritional and menu consulting company, providing programs such as Certified Free From™, AllerTrainⓇ, and a wide variety of services ranging from Consumer Packaged Goods to various levels of food safety guidance, allergy testing, and much more. Headquartered in Fort Collins, CO, MenuTrinfoⓇ has built its sterling reputation in the foodservice industry since 2010.

Dondi Barrowclough
MenuTrinfo
+1 970-295-4370
Dondi@MenuTrinfo.com

You just read:

In Pursuit of Certified Free From™ Allergen Certification, WayFare Foods Stakes Reputation on MenuTrinfoⓇ’s Expertise

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.