In Pursuit of Certified Free From™ Allergen Certification, WayFare Foods Stakes Reputation on MenuTrinfoⓇ’s Expertise
Certified Free From seal by MenuTrinfo for Top 8 Allergens
Demonstrating the delicious wizardry at work in their “like magic” products, all WayFare Foods’ products verified clear of Top 8 Food Allergens
We are thrilled that WayFare is trusting their reputation with MenuTrinfoⓇs certification. Their vegan, allergen-free food is absolutely delicious. Treat yourself with these yummy vegan products.”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Late in the summer of 2021, WayFare Foods enlisted the services of a nationally-renowned food allergy certification company. MenuTrinfoⓇ works to better serve the customer base for WayFare Foods, and to demonstrate that their products had outside verification of their own claims: that they are free from the top 8 allergens and gluten.
— Betsy Craig
Representatives from WayFare Foods have reflected positively on their experience with MenuTrinfoⓇ, adding that the partnership has been helpful in meeting their nutritional goals and hopeful of broader brand recognition. Additionally, they hope that the relationship between WayFare Foods and MenuTrinfoⓇ will help in creating connections with food industry professionals and consumers seeking products like their own.
Third-party verification is crucial to demonstrate to the food-allergic customer that these products have undergone the most rigorous validation on the market. For a client to use MenuTrinfoⓇ’s CFF™ seal, they must have all of their raw materials approved, and go through an intensive audit to review all of their policies and procedures. When a client’s products are verified as “free from” the allergens they specify, MenuTrinfoⓇ issues the seal for their use.
Speaking of their work with WayFare Foods, MenuTrinfoⓇ President and CEO Betsy Craig reflected, “We are thrilled that WayFare is trusting their reputation with MenuTrinfoⓇs certification. Their vegan, allergen-free food is a hit at our office and absolutely delicious. It’s time to treat yourself and take care of your health with these yummy vegan products.”
WayFare Foods takes great pride in the preparation of their products and are all free from: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soy, as well as gluten. In their own words, “WayFare was created to positively change lives by helping people discover a path to living longer, healthier, and more abundantly, starting with healthier food they will enjoy eating.
We’ve personally experienced the power of a plant-based diet in its ability to improve health and reverse disease, so that’s our focus. We consider it critical to make our products as free of allergens as possible. As a result, we were able to avoid the top 10 allergens, making our products accessible to even those with sensitivities and restrictions.”
WayFare Foods founder Kelly Coffin stated, “We’re all about people. We care about making people’s lives more abundant and more fulfilling. Access to food that is both safe and satisfying is an important part of that.” To this end, the relationship between WayFare Foods and MenuTrinfoⓇ works to bring Mr. Coffin’s vision to life.
About MenuTrinfoⓇ:
MenuTrinfoⓇ is a nutritional and menu consulting company, providing programs such as Certified Free From™, AllerTrainⓇ, and a wide variety of services ranging from Consumer Packaged Goods to various levels of food safety guidance, allergy testing, and much more. Headquartered in Fort Collins, CO, MenuTrinfoⓇ has built its sterling reputation in the foodservice industry since 2010.
Dondi Barrowclough
MenuTrinfo
+1 970-295-4370
Dondi@MenuTrinfo.com