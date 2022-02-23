RADWIN mmWave gigabit radio successfully tested for innovative train-to-train communication redundancy in Madrid Metro
— Juan Moreno García-Loygorri, rolling stock engineer, Madrid Metro
RADWIN (www.radwin.com), leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, today announced that The School of Telecommunications Systems and Engineering, within the Polytechnic University of Madrid, successfully tested RADWIN’s TerraBridge mmWave wireless solution in Madrid Metro trains. The tests results proved that TerraBridge can provide a reliable connection between trains for many different use cases.
mmWave technology meets strict railway requirements: stable link, low latency, no data loss
The University tested TerraBridge on two narrow-gauge trains in Madrid Metro: a legacy 2000 series and a modern 3000 series, from CAF. The University’s main objective was to assess the suitability of mmWave technology for train-to-train safety and other high-capacity applications.
The tests addressed enhanced safety applications and achieved a capacity of 1 Gbps at the maximum-tracked distance checked of 266 meters ; a very stable link with less than 1 ms latency, and no data loss. Tests for video streaming were similarly successful. Heavier packets were transmitted yet, data traffic quality remained consistent throughout the testing period.
TerraBridge is the “most suitable” solution for the railway environment
“The test results exceeded our expectations, especially given the unique and challenging setup” said Juan Moreno García-Loygorri, a rolling stock engineer who works at Madrid Metro and led the tests: “Our main conclusion is that RADWIN's 60 GHz TerraBridge is suitable for the railway environment and is a very powerful tool for future applications.”
“TerraBridge offers a unique value for the transportation market”, said Nir Hayzler, VP of Strategic Industries Business at RADWIN. “Implementing mmWave 60GHz technology in a small, highly ruggedized platform enables us to offer train operators a multitude of new applications, such as Gigabit inter-carriage connectivity, ultra-fast data offload, station platform monitoring by the driver, and more .”
About Polytechnic University of Madrid:
The Polytechnic University of Madrid (Spanish: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, UPM) is a public university, located in Madrid, Spain. Founded in 1971 with over 35,000 students and highly acclaimed engineering schools, the University ranks as the top technical university in Spain. Website: www.upm.es
About Madrid Metro:
Madrid Metro (Spanish: Metro de Madrid) is the 5th rapid transit system with more stations in the world, with a total of 302 and a total length of 293 kilometers/182 miles. In 2018 it had 657 millions of passengers. Website: www.metromadrid.es/en
