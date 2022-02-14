TBO Capital Announces Reduction Of Performance Fees For All Balances

/EIN News/ -- The independent, private, employee-owned investment company will reduce fees on all balances starting from the 1st of March 2022

New York, New York, United States, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBO Capital is delighted to announce that it will be reducing the fees on all investment balances starting from the 1st of March 2022. The investment company helps its clients achieve long-term positive returns on investments for a fraction of the profit. And even though there are no charges on deposits, TBO Capital will now also reduce its performance fees by 1%.

“We’re always innovating new strategies to ensure that your investments turn in the most profit. Our mission is to ensure your continued success and we're reiterating that commitment by reducing performance fees on all balances by 1%, starting from the 1st of March.”

As an independent, private, employee-owned investment company, TBO Capital insists that its laser-sharp focus on partnership and innovation, coupled with its focus on the needs of its customers, is the fuel that drives its growth and motivates it to seek out the surest paths to success. With over 25 years of industry experience, plus an average annual return of 50% in the last five years, the company has successfully enshrined itself as the most formidable and reliable investment firms in the United States of America.

“99% of the client assets under our administration are managed by highly experienced portfolio managers who possess over 20 years of experience in the industry.”

At the top of the company's product line is its TBO Capital Healthcare Fund - a performance-based fund with no additional costs, driven by fund managers who are only compensated if the fund is profitable. Utilizing one of the market's most effective diversification strategies, the Healthcare Fund evenly spreads the risk across four central industry factions - pharma, medical devices, biotech, and healthcare providers and services. The perks include;

Unrestricted approach to international healthcare opportunities.

Long-tenured advisors of three PhDs and one MD in internal medicine.

Industry-leading investment returns with a focus on risk management.

TBO Capital assures all clients that it upholds a commitment to excellence that reaches beyond its investment product portfolio. Founded in 2015, the company insists that its unique corporate structure negates the need to serve stakeholders or parent organizations, and allows it to put its clients at the heart of its strategy while investing its full efforts in achieving investment excellence.

“We remain fully focused on leveraging our in-depth expertise and advanced research insights, continually investing in innovations that benefit our clients, and fostering a workforce of market specialists who collaborate to deliver the best outcomes for every client.”

