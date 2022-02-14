Submit Release
Feb. 14 – Feb. 18, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Wednesday, Feb. 16

8 a.m.         Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

9:30 a.m.    Meet with cabinet members Location:    Governor’s Mansion

12 p.m.       Speak at Valley Forge Foundation event Location:    Little America, Grand Ballroom MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m.    Meet with Woodbury Corporation Location:    2733 East Parley’s Way, Suite 300, Salt Lake City

2:45 p.m.    Meet with Colmena Group Location:    1201 Wilmington Ave., Suite 115, Salt Lake City

4 p.m.         Meet with Beta Boom Venture Capital Group Location:    177 E. 900 South #200, Salt Lake City

