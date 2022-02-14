Route 2001 South Main Street & Route 18 Park Avenue Drilling Starts Tuesday in the City of Washington 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to advise motorists of single lane restrictions at the intersection of South Main Street (Route 2001) and Park Avenue (Route 18) in the City of Washington, Washington County. Restrictions will begin on Tuesday, February 15 and will continue through Wednesday, February 23 weather permitting. Alternating one-way traffic control utilizing flaggers will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m on weekdays.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform subsurface boring and sampling for the Catfish Creek Culvert Replacement Project.

Crews from Alfred Benesch & Company will be conducting the work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or byfollowing regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties atwww.PennDOT.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information onTwitterorFacebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 ormmaczko@pa.gov

# # #