Blue Light’s Blue Fusion software selected by USSOCOM to Provide Connectivity and Federated Searches of Disparate Data

Patent Pending Data Fusion Technology provides rapid connectivity to disparate databases and sensors with “one-click” federated searches

We’re honored to be selected to support USSOCOM’s requirements for data connectivity and optimization”
— Bruce Parkman
FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Special Operations Command or USSOCOM has selected Blue Light’s Blue Fusion technology to provide rapid connectivity to databases and enhance analyst efficiency with federated searches of connected databases.

Blue Fusion is a patent-pending middleware technology that allows organizations to connect to disparate data sources regardless of their location, data format, or data structure. The software is designed to be completely data agnostic allowing customers to optimize their current investments in data and technology through the development of a robust “data fabric” that connects all their data. Blue Fusions one of a kind federated search capability makes analysts up to 80% more efficient by automating the data query, transformation, and ingestion processes allowing them to search unlimited amounts of databases with one click and efficiently import that data into a visualization environment like i2 Analyst’s Notebook saving customers time and money.

“We’re honored to be selected to support USSOCOM’s requirements for data connectivity and optimization,” said Blue Light’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Parkman. “As a company owned and operated by retired SOF, military, and Law Enforcement Analysts, our sole focus is on improving the Analyst’s experience by making more data available to them than ever before and helping them query that data far more efficiently. Our Blue Fusion’s Data Access on Demand technology will allow USSOCOM to have the convenience to rapidly transition and query new datasets and technologies without the cost or distress of more expensive solutions that require the continuous migration of large datasets.


About Blue Light
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America, Blue Light specializes in bundled i2 security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion middleware technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while saving up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com

Samantha Waxman
Blue Light LLC
+1 919-436-4170
Marketing@BlueLightLLC.com
