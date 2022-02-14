GMU RPA Initiative Welcomes Ampitude9 as new Partner
The Schar School at GMU houses the Robotic Process Automation Initiative
GMU Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Initiative adds partner to increase use of software automation in government and higher educationARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Initiative at the Center for Business Civic Engagement at the Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University, announced today the addition of Amplitude9 as a partner with the Initiative to help achieve its mission and vision.
Amplitude9 is a leading RPA and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider for state, local, and academic sectors. Founder and CEO, Anthony Fung, started the company in 2019 in Richmond, VA. Fung has a long history in digital transformation for both public and private sectors. He previously served as the Deputy Secretary of Technology for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
"Anthony and his team will bring our RPA Initiative strong expertise in the workings of software automation, implementation, and the upsides it can provide," RPA Initiative Co-Founder Dr. Rehr said. "His engagement and support will allow us to further our mission of research, education, and communication on why and how RPA will benefit all stakeholders” stated Dorin Munteanu, Co-Founder of the RPA Initiative.
"We are pleased that Amplitude9 is part of this important academic endeavor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason," Anthony said. He continued "We are delighted to contribute to this unique vision of becoming the prominent institution for the study of software automation’s complexities and understanding of its ramifications on society."
The RPA Initiative, Amplitude9, UiPath, and Carahsoft recently hosted a webinar on how RPA used at prominent Virginia College and Universities to improve student experiences and grow higher education program efficiencies. See the link here:
Delivering Better Student College Experiences Through RPA.
Mission
The mission of the RPA Initiative is to research, educate, and communicate how the adoption of this emerging technology can improve productivity, operations, and service delivery of public sector organizations. The Initiative will also study and recommend possible governance models and public policy initiatives for RPA deployment in the context of the broader economic outlook and the future of work.
