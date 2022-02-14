Global clinicians invited to apply for prestigious HLA Scholars programme 2022/23 cohort

HLA is a prestigious scholarship set up to develop and nurture healthcare leaders of the future.

Clinicians from the UK and around the world are being invited to apply for the annual Healthcare Leadership Academy (HLA) Scholars programme.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinicians from the UK and around the world are being invited to apply for the annual Healthcare Leadership Academy (HLA) Scholars programme, a prestigious scholarship set up to develop and nurture healthcare leaders of the future.

The HLA have announced that they are now taking applications from medical, nursing and allied health professions for the new programme beginning September 2022. A total of 100 fully-funded scholarships will be available in this latest application round.

Now in its sixth year, the 12-month programme aims to inspire the next generation of healthcare leaders. Over the course of the year, scholars are expected to develop a community project with support from key leaders. Previous projects have reached national and International prominence, winning prizes, publications and presentations at international events including at the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.

The HLA started in 2016 with the flagship HLA Scholars programme based in London and since then it has rapidly spread across the UK, then Europe and over the last year, beyond. The programme now has cohorts in London, Newcastle, Bristol, Belfast, and Edinburgh, Amsterdam and cohorts attracting scholars from beyond Europe. This year, the programme will continue to expand delivering virtual cohorts allowing increasing numbers of international scholars to join.

George Miller - Director General at The HLA said: “This is The HLA’s sixth year of running our internationally recognised Scholars programme and we have recruited even more outstanding applicants across the medical, nursing and allied health professions. Our programme has grown year on year, supporting the most talented young clinicians in Europe and giving them the opportunity to nurture their leadership skills and develop projects that go on to have real impact in the world of healthcare. We encourage applications from clinicians who are keen to learn about leadership and look forward to seeing what our new intake of Scholars will go on to achieve.”

Founded in 2016, the HLA scholarship recognises healthcare students and professionals with proven leadership ability and gives them the opportunity to take their leadership skills to the next level.

The HLA was formed in response to demand from young clinicians and medical students to learn about leadership. The aim of the programme is to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals and develop their understanding of leadership.

Applications to join the 2022/23 cohort are open to medical, nursing and allied health professional students, doctors, and healthcare professionals in the UK and internationally until the 31st March 2022.

HLA Scholar Devina Maru, commented: “The HLA Scholars programme offers an invaluable opportunity to build on your leadership skills and collaborate on projects with inspirational, talented and entrepreneurial individuals. Being selected to speak in the House of Lords event on the topic of ‘women in leadership’ was a fantastic opportunity. As a Scholar, you will learn and develop leadership skills such as project management, recruiting teams, networking, media training, negotiation and team-working skills. Look forward to networking with a group of entrepreneurial peers and leave feeling inspired after hearing from leaders and people with significant commercial experience."

The HLA Scholars programme is approved by The Institute of Leadership & Management and is formally supported by Medics.Academy, Health Education England North East, Health Education England South West, and The Council of Deans of Health. The programme is accredited by the Masters programme Medics.Academy runs in partnership with the School of Medicine at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

A total of 100 fully-funded scholarships are available in this latest application round. For more information and to apply, visit https://join.thehealthcareleadership.academy/hla-2022-23-scholars-programme-application

