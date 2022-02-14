Author Pedro Leon, Jr.’s Book Tells of His Adventures
Book tells of the author’s adventures and journeyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—In life, you meet different people coming from different backgrounds, all with stories of their own. Some people meet them in the traditional way, others in a more adventurous path. Nonetheless, meeting others, and eventually becoming part of their lives, is also a feat on its own. And in this adventure-packed book from author Pedro Leon, Jr., one is taken along for a journey filled with people and adventures.
Pedro Leon, Jr. is no stranger to adventure. Having shared lots of experiences with his big family while growing up in the sunny state of California, Pedro developed his knack for adventure early on. He and his family split their time between Imperial Valley and Tulare County in the southern part of the state. He was part of the US Marines and eventually became an ICE agent, retiring in 2006. He now spends time with his children and his grandchildren.
In Siege at Rio Bend, the author shares stories of his travels and the people he meets along the way whom he now considers as friends despite living in various parts of the world. Adventure and action have always been part of Pedro’s life and with a dash of his imagination, he peppered the book with the experiences he shared with his friends resulting in an exciting and easy read.
His story also shows that one can always go back to his roots. Rio Bend is located in Imperial Valley, the place where he grew up, one that he knows very well. You can be sure that Pedro knows the ins and outs of the area and the secrets it keeps, making his story more compelling.
