Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market is Expected to Grow Significantly to Reach US$ 80,641.5 Mn by 2028

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The family/indoor entertainment centers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The family/indoor entertainment centers market was valued at US$ 22,783.9 Mn in 2018, and is expected to grow significantly to reach US$ 80,641.5 Mn by 2028 due to the diversified gaming and entertainment options available in the family/indoor entertainment centers market.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has recently published a report titled “Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028.” These family/indoor entertainment centers offer a variety of games, arcade games, video games, gaming consoles, machine-based games, indoor sports, and VR-based games, along with the option of hosting private birthday parties and other occasions.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Dynamics & Forecast

The family/indoor entertainment centers are designed to engage each and every member of the family at very low prices. Family/indoor entertainment centers provide a variety of entertainment to individuals of all ages. Family/indoor entertainment centers follow strategies such as loyalty programs, the offering of gift cards, bonuses, and incentives that expire after a particular period. This helps boost the number of visitors to a particular family/indoor entertainment center.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Dave & Buster’s, Smaash Entertainment, Time Zone Entertainment, CEC Entertainment, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, Bowlmor AMF, Main Event Entertainment, Legoland Discovery Center, Lucky Strike, Amoeba Services, Kidzania, Funcity, Nickelodeon Universe, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Tenpin, Toy Town, and Walt Disney and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Family Indoor Entertainment Centers.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Segmentation

In this report, PMR has segmented the global family/indoor entertainment centers market by type, by facility size, and by region.

By type, the family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented into arcade studios, VR gaming zones, indoor go-kart tracks, sports arcades, and trampoline and indoor adventure parks. The arcade studios subsegment of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market is expected to register a 30.3% market share at the end of 2018. Moreover, the VR gaming zones subsegment is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.9% in the family/indoor entertainment centers market over the projected period. In addition, the arcade studios subsegment is expected to create an opportunity of US $ 17,300.4 Mn in the family/indoor entertainment centers market from 2018 to 2028.

By facility size, the global family/indoor entertainment centers market is subsegmented into <5,000 Sq. Feet, 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Feet, 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Feet, 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Feet and > 40,000 Sq. Feet. The > 40,000 Sq. Feet subsegment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period and the 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Feet subsegment is projected to create an opportunity of US $ 17,179.2 Mn between 2018 and 2028 in the family/indoor entertainment centers market.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Regional Analysis

The report also offers insights as well as analysis regarding the growth opportunities in the family/indoor entertainment centers market across all the regions worldwide, which include North America (Canada & U.S.), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & the rest of Latin America), Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, U.K., Russia, & the rest of Europe), East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and the Rest of South Asia) and MEA (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, & the rest of MEA). The family/indoor entertainment centers market in East Asia is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14.3% over the projected period. Increasing disposable income and increasing middle-class population are among the factors boosting the family/indoor entertainment centers market in this region.

Key Stakeholders

Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Manufacturers

Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

