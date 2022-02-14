Slow lane of I-64 bridge to be closed through Sunday near West Virginia state line, WVDOH announces

Page Content

The eastbound slow lane of Interstate 64 on the Gimlet Hollow overpass bridge near mile marker 6 will be closed the evening of Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 through Sunday night, Feb. 13, 2022 for deck repairs, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. The lane is expected to reopen prior to the morning commute on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The bridge is about six miles east of the West Virginia state line. The lane closure is necessary to repair potholes caused by recent freezing and thawing brought on by a series of snowstorms. The WVDOH will update the public on the status of the repairs.​​