Geocells Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 738.6 Million By 2026 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Geocells Market Size – USD 430.2 Million in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Trends – Government initiatives for sustainable infrastructure development

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Geocells Market is expected to reach USD 738.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Geocells are durable, lightweight, and three-dimensional honeycomb-like structures that form a confinement system when filled with compacted non-cohesive soil.

The growth of the construction industry is one of the most significant factors influencing market growth. Geocells have a widespread application in infrastructural development activities, including construction of express highways, water dams, rail tracks, and airports. Construction of these massive structures over unconsolidated soil poses many challenges, which may be tackled by enhancing the engineering properties of the soil by the use of geocells. Besides, growing awareness pertaining to sustainable infrastructural development is anticipated to boost the market demand in the forecast period.

Receive a sample copy of the global Geocells market report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1881

Key participants include:

Strata Systems, PRS Geo-Technologies, Ten Cate, TMP Geosynthetics, Presto Geosystems, Flexituff International Limited, GEO Products LLC, Alliance Geosynthetics, Tensar International Limited, and Geocell Systems Inc., among others.

The growing expansion of the new airport and runway construction across the globe is anticipated to stimulate product demand in the upcoming years. Often these construction sites are located in marginal or swamp areas, where working platforms, subgrade stabilization, and base reinforcement are necessary for the airport infrastructure, such as the platforms, airport aprons, runway shoulders, storage yards, and access roads. Geocells are used by airport authorities and airport pavement designers to enhance the pavement layer.

Availability of substitute products, such as geomembranes, along with the fluctuating price of raw materials, may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Geocells Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geocells-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

By raw material, HDPE held the largest market share of over 60.0% in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period. Geocells made from HDPE are mainly deployed in the construction of channel protection, erosion control, structural reinforcement for earth retention, and soil stabilization in flat surfaces and steep slopes. It aids in maintaining soil compaction, thereby increasing the structural strength of the pavement layer.

By design type, perforated geocells held a substantial market share in 2018, as the perforations in the three-dimensional cells permit the passage of water, nutrients, and soil organisms. Further, this boosts plant growth and root interlock, which stabilizes the slope and soil mass, and assists landscape rehabilitation.

By application, earth reinforcement dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period. In earth reinforcement, by means of friction, the soil is transferred to the reinforcement and enables built up in the earth mass.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% in the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for the product in the growing construction industry, as well as infrastructural activities.

Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1881

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global geocells market on the basis of raw material, design type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Design Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Perforated

Non-Perforated

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Retention of Walls

Earth Reinforcement

Channel & Slope Protection

Others

Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mining

Energy & Utilities

Military

Construction

Others

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1881

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Share @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automatic-power-factor-controller-market

Carbolic Oil Market Growth Rate @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbolic-oil-market

Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Manufacture @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/onshore-drilling-fluids-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.