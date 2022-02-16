Roboze and Immensa partnership plays a key role in localizing advanced nonmetallic additive manufacturing in MEA Region
Immensa, leading AM company in MENA, joins global distributed AM network, Roboze 3D Parts, to offer on demand production of end-use parts with super polymers.RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA , February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roboze, provider of advanced additive manufacturing (AM) solutions with the most precise 3D printers for Metal Component Replacement, announces a new important partnership with Immensa, the Middle East and Africa’s leading additive manufacturing company with operations in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and other countries. This partnership will enable local industries to manufacture non-metallic high-performance components which will be used in a variety of areas across the energy sector. The strategic partnership will accelerate the deployment in the region of non-metallic high-performance materials for high value-add applications reducing corrosion, costs, maintenance time, while increasing reliability, efficiency and environmental advantages.
Omar Abuhabaya, the COO of Immensa group commented “At Immensa we leverage industrial additive manufacturing technology to enable localization of manufacturing, something we believe is of high importance in adding value to a country’s economy.” Eng. Abuhabaya, added “working with Roboze will allow us to realize the massive underlying potential of developing sophisticated parts with high-performance polymers.”
Roboze 3D Parts is an on-demand additive manufacturing service, with a strong focus on the realization of projects in harsh environments and solving tough engineering challenges with high precision and extreme performance parts.
The service is provided via a network of specialized additive production centers, delocalized around the world and utilizes Roboze Argo Production technology to ensure consistency and delivering excellent results.
Immensa officially joins this exclusive network and becomes the main referent for Roboze technology and services in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the rest of MEA region.
“The collaboration with Immensa will allow companies in the MEA region to locally produce components that until recently were imported from other countries. Our Distributed Manufacturing vision does not only mean bringing production back to the point of use, but also helps creating new skills and value in the territory. Coupling Roboze’s technical and material strengths with Immensa’s digitization and AM expertise provides a tremendous opportunity to advance industrial AM adoption in the region”, declares Francesco Pantaleone, Roboze VP of Business.
In the context of the fourth industrial revolution and the digital transformation of businesses, the topic of Supply Chain 4.0, its evolution and digitalization, is becoming of primary interest for companies.
The technologies that can enable this vision are already available, and many firms are working to adopt them in order to innovate their business intelligence, transports, warehouse and get a greater flexibility within the supply chain.
Immensa will showcase the opportunities offered by 3D printing technology for the energy sector at this year's IPTC show, February 21-23, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Aramco serving as the Exclusive Host
ABOUT Roboze
Roboze is re-shaping the manufacturing industry and revolutionizing the world of 3D Printing with the most precise technology, capable of processing super polymers and composite materials for the realization of finished functional parts to be used in the most extreme conditions and sectors. The Roboze high technical ecosystem includes a complete range of advanced 3D printers for high temperature and high strength super plastics, developed with the collaboration of the best global players. Moreover, Roboze offers the chance to produce custom finished parts On Demand and Just-in-Time through its manufacturing as a service global network, Roboze 3D Parts, that allows companies to reduce cost and time by shortening the steps in their supply chain and digitalizing their inventory.
ABOUT Immensa:
Immensa was founded in 2016. Immensa has played a vital role in a number of milestone additive manufacturing projects across the region. The company has developed industrial and mechanical applications for customers across various sectors, including defense, oil and gas, industrial, and transportation. Immensa with over (47) AM engineers and has micro factories and operations across the Middle East including AM facilities in Dubai & Sharjah (UAE), Kuwait, Riyadh & Dammam (KSA), and will soon launch its entry into the United States of America.
