Compressor Oil Market Size to Reach USD 17.04 Billion in 2028

Increasing demand for compressor oil in the manufacturing sector to mainatin operational efficiency of compressors is driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Compressor Oil Market size is expected to reach USD 17.04 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of compressors and in turn, compressor oil in the manufacturing sector is driving market revenue growth. Compressor oil helps in maintaining efficiency and productivity of compressors, along with ensuring long serviceability.

Compressed air is used in industries for various operations, such as powering pneumatic tools, conveyors, and packaging & automation equipment. Pneumatic tools are usually lighter, smaller, and they do not get damaged by overloading. They are also more maneuverable compared to electricity-based tools. Various manufacturing facilities use compressed air and gases for process operations, including oxidation, fractionation, cryogenics, refrigeration, filtration, dehydration, and aeration, along with combustion.In general manufacturing facilities, industrial air compressors are deployed to do clamping, stamping, tool powering, and cleaning, among various other tasks.

Substantial growth of the construction sector in developing countries is expected to propel market revenue growth in upcoming years due to the widespread use of portable compressors for operating pneumatic drills and hammers, among other equipment used in construction activities. Urbanization, demographic shifts, changing consumer preferences accompanied by high standards of living are boosting growth of the residential and commercial building sector. Further, regional governments worldwide are investing substantially in infrastructural development to improve social and economic welfare. This will also have a positive impact on product demand.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Sasol Limited, Croda International PLC, Dow, TotalEnergies, and China Petrochemical Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By compressor type, the positive displacement type segment contributed to significant revenue share in 2020. Growing demand for positive displacement type compressors can be attributed to extensive application of reciprocating compressors in domestic and commercial applications. Benefits offered by reciprocating compressors include ease of usage, higher pressure generation, and higher energy efficiency. These compressors are highly beneficial in applications where intermittent use with high pressure is required.

By base oil type, bio-based oil segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to superior performance offered by bio-based oil. Bio-based oils are found to provide better lubricity with reduced impact on the environment.

Demand for mineral-based compressor oil can be attributed to its low cost. Mineral-based compressor oil is generally suggested for use in compressors that do not have continuous use, or for residential applications where load on the compressor is relatively less.

The compressor oil market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for compressor oil from automotive, oil & gas, construction, and petrochemical industries. In addition, presence of leading market players like Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. and China Petrochemical Corporation is supporting market revenue growth.

In October 2021, EnPro Industries, Inc., an industrial technology firm, made announcement about the sale of its Compressor Products International (CPI) business segment to Howden Group, which is involved in providing mission critical air & gas handling products and services.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global compressor oil market based on compressor type, base oil type, industry vertical, and region:

Compressor Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Positive Displacement Type

Reciprocating Type

Rotary Screw Type

Others

Dynamic Type

Radial Flow Type

Axial Flow Type

Base Oil Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Bio-based Oil

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

