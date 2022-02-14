Collaborative Robots Market is expanding at a staggering CAGR of 26% over the forecast period 2022-2029
Collaborative Robots Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market research study by Future Market Insights on the collaborative robots market contains global industry analysis 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029. The report investigates the collaborative robots market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2022-2029.
As per the findings of the report, the global collaborative robots market is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period due to multiple driving factors such as, growing adoption of automation in end-use industry and reduction in labor cost coupled with high precision work and high regional demand for collaborative robots.
Estimated to exhibit an impressive CAGR of ~26% during the period 2019-2029, growing automotive and electronic & semiconductors industry, incessant technological advancements, and enhanced range of applications of collaborative robots will remain instrumental to the market growth, according to the FMI analyst.
Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8641
The East Asia Market Creating Significant Growth Opportunities
East Asia region is projected to boost the growth of collaborative robots market, owing to the significant rate of automation across industries. South Korea is the leading country in robots per 10,000-person ratio, whereas China has currently registered the highest growth rate in the same ratio. Inclination of these countries towards collaborative robots fueled with significant innovations in the technology is magnifying the market. Japan holds a major share of the market in the East Asia region. To that end, East Asia is expected to generate substantial growth opportunities in the forecast years.
Affordable Price and Multitude of Applications of Collaborative Robots Contributing to the Market Growth
The global collaborative robots market has been segmented based on the different types of payload capacities, their multiple applications, end use industry and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.
Collaborative robots with payload capacity up to 5kg is projected to have the dominant share of growth in the upcoming years. Lightweight collaborative robots with payload capacity up to 5kg are being widely used for a range of applications. The segmental growth is followed by 5-10kg payload capacity collaborative robots.
On the basis of application, material handling is expected to hold a majority share of the global collaborative robots market which is implemented in a number of end-use industry. General assembly is another segment which is projected to have a fair share in the market growth.
Electronics and Semiconductors industry is projected to have significant share in the global collaborative robots market. Demand for high speed and precision work fulfilled by collaborative robots is benefitting the industry on a large scale.
Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8641
Collaborative Robots Market: Vendor Insights
The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global collaborative robots market. Few examples of key players in the market are Universal Robots A/S, AUBO Robotics, Denso Wave Incorporated, Fanuc Corporation, Stäubli International AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, KUKA AG, Precise Automation, Inc., ABB Group, Yaskawa Electric Corporation and K2 Kinetics among others. The global collaborative robots market is significantly dominated by some players holding prominent shares of the market. These players are indulging into strategic alliances, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions. For instance, ABB Group announced a collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. to share knowledge and are working on joint technical and awareness opportunities.
Collaborative Robots Market by Category
By Payload Capacity:
Up to 5kg
5-10kg
Above 10kg
By Application:
Welding
Material Handling
Quality Testing/Inspection
General Assembly
Painting/Spraying
Others (Surgery, Cleaners, Institutional)
By End Use:
Automotive & Transportation
Electronics & Semiconductors
Food & Beverage
Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Logistics
Healthcare
Others (Plastic, Metal & Machinery, Furniture & Equipment
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8641
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/collaborative-robot-market
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here