List of Top 10 Key Players in Meat Industry By 2022
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meat refers to an edible portion of animal tissues that are utilized in preparing various food dishes. It is a rich source of fat, iron, zinc, niacin, protein, thiamine, riboflavin, selenium, magnesium, potassium, folic acid, essential amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. Meat offers numerous health benefits, such as enhancing skin health, boosting the immune system, providing energy, improving iron levels in the body, etc. It also aids in preventing anemia, strengthening muscles, supporting psychological health, treating insomnia and rickets, maintaining cardiovascular health, etc.
The global meat market reached a value of US$ 1.33 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.61 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.10% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-market/requestsample
The growing health consciousness among the masses and the escalating demand for animal-sourced protein are among the primary factors driving the meat market. In addition to this, the rising inclination towards food products with high protein value is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of meat in the food industry is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, several technological advancements, including the utilization of robotics and automation technology for meat processing, are catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, continuous product innovations, such as the development of additive- and chemical-free meat, are positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the expanding consumption of processed poultry and pork meat, coupled with the growing expenditure capacities of consumers, are projected to bolster the meat market over the forecasted period.
Some of Top Key Players in the Meat Market:
BRF S.A.
Cargill Incorporated
Clemens Food Group
Conagra Brands Inc.
Hormel Foods Corporation
JBS S.A.
Minerva Foods SA
NH Foods Ltd.
Sysco Corporation
Tyson Foods Inc
Vion Food Group
WH Group Limited
Read More: Top Meat Companies in the World
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Construction Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/construction-robots-market
Arthroscopy Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market
United States Smoothie Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-smoothie-market
Automotive Drivetrain Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-drivetrain-market
Trout Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trout-market
Autosamplers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autosamplers-market
Organic Tea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-tea-market
Eye Tracking Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eye-tracking-market
Boiler Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/boiler-insurance-market
Polyglycerol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyglycerol-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here