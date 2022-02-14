List of Top 10 Key Players in Meat Industry By 2022

Meat Companies

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meat refers to an edible portion of animal tissues that are utilized in preparing various food dishes. It is a rich source of fat, iron, zinc, niacin, protein, thiamine, riboflavin, selenium, magnesium, potassium, folic acid, essential amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. Meat offers numerous health benefits, such as enhancing skin health, boosting the immune system, providing energy, improving iron levels in the body, etc. It also aids in preventing anemia, strengthening muscles, supporting psychological health, treating insomnia and rickets, maintaining cardiovascular health, etc.

The global meat market reached a value of US$ 1.33 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.61 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.10% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The growing health consciousness among the masses and the escalating demand for animal-sourced protein are among the primary factors driving the meat market. In addition to this, the rising inclination towards food products with high protein value is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of meat in the food industry is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, several technological advancements, including the utilization of robotics and automation technology for meat processing, are catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, continuous product innovations, such as the development of additive- and chemical-free meat, are positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the expanding consumption of processed poultry and pork meat, coupled with the growing expenditure capacities of consumers, are projected to bolster the meat market over the forecasted period.

Some of Top Key Players in the Meat Market:

BRF S.A.

Cargill Incorporated

Clemens Food Group

Conagra Brands Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS S.A.

Minerva Foods SA

NH Foods Ltd.

Sysco Corporation

Tyson Foods Inc

Vion Food Group

WH Group Limited

